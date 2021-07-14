Baltimore security guard shoots two people at grocery store, killing one

A security guard in Baltimore fatally shot one person and injured another during an altercation at a grocery store in the city, police have said.

Authorities said on Tuesday that officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Giant Food store in northwest Baltimore and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, WBAL reports.

The two unidentified victims were taken to a local hospital where the male victim was pronounced dead. The woman sustained injuries to the hand.

The broadcaster reported that the shooting occurred following a physical altercation inside the store which was located in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road.

"Investigators have learned that both the male and female were shot by an armed security guard working in the grocery store after a physical altercation," police said.

Several customers and employees were reported to be inside the store when the shooting happened and one told WBAL that they heard three shots fired.

"It’s scary, you know I got a son, and we was just about to go in the Giant after we left here, so it’s scary just to be near it. I can’t imagine for the families that just lost somebody there,” bystander Breon Galloway said.

The broadcaster confirmed that authorities said the security guard was not a Baltimore police officer and that the homicide team is investigating the incident.

Giant Food told NBC News that it is "fully cooperating with the police in their investigation."

"It’s just a shame we can’t just go shopping and enjoy stuff like this. It’s nice outside, we finally get to come outside, you know post-Covid, but now you got to worry about getting shot,” Mr Galloway said.

He added: “You know, it’s sad. People dying every day from the same stuff. You get tired of it.”