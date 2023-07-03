Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fun neighbourhood block party turned into a horrific bloodbath over July 4 weekend when at least two shooters opened fire on partygoers, killing two people and wounding 28 others.

The mass shooting unfolded in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore, Maryland, in the early hours of Sunday morning as hundreds gathered for the annual community celebration.

Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, died in the attack.

Now, more than 24 hours on, the shooters are still at large.

Here’s what we know so far:

The shooting

At around 12.35am on Sunday, Baltimore police received multiple calls reporting a shooting on the 800 block of Gretna Court.

Officers responded to the scene, where the community had been holding its annual Brooklyn Day block party, to find 30 victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One female victim was pronounced dead on the scene while nine victims were rushed to local hospitals and 20 walked into area hospitals across the region. One male victim died at the hospital from his injuries.

Among the 28 victims who survived, three were in critical condition and 14 were minors.

Police on scene of the mass shooting (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The non-fatal female victims injured were one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds, three 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds, two 18-year-olds, three 19-year-olds, one 20-year-old, one 23-year-old and one 32-year-old.

The non-fatal male victims injured were one 13-year-old, one 15-year-old, two 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds, three 18-year-olds, one 22-year-old and one 31-year-old.

Witnesses revealed how they initially mistook the gunfire for fireworks going off.

“The shots were just going on and on and on,” Lakell Nelson, 54, told the Baltimore Sun.

But, reality set in when two women told her they had been shot.

Police tape cordoning off crime scene (AP)

“I kinda didn’t believe them at first because they were walking up the street. I said, ‘Show me,’ and the girl was like, ‘I was shot in my butt,” she said.

“When she turned around, I saw the hole through her shorts.”

Ms Nelson said she drove the two women to a local hospital.

The victims

On Sunday afternoon, police identified the two victims killed in the attack.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, was shot and killed on the scene.

Kylis Fagbemi, 20, was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gonzalez’s heartbroken mother paid tribute to her daughter in a Facebook post, sharing photos of her recent high school graduation.

“MY BABY!!! Worst day of my life! I cannot do life without her. I NEED HER!!,” she wrote.

Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, were both killed (Metro Crime Stoppers)

“Why would they do this to a perfect angel. I love you so much baby. I didn’t get there fast enough. God this is a mistake!!! Please!!”

In a follow-up post, she added: “I always said, ‘No matter how much I say I love you, I love you more than that.’”

The shooters

Baltimore Police said that they believe there was at least two shooters in the attack.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told Fox Baltimore on Sunday afternoon: “We know for sure there are more than one. We don’t know how many.”

As of Monday morning, the suspects’ identities remain unknown and no arrests had been made.

Mayor Brandon Scott described the actions of the soooters as “cowardly” and urged people to come forward with information.

“This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives,” he said in a press conference on Sunday.

“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly.”

Aftermath of the mass shooting (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Speaking to the perpetrators, he said: “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

He added: “Treat this as if it were your family. How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilise the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.