Baltimore: Mayor condemns ‘reckless’ mass shooting of 30 people

Baltimore’s mayor has condemned a “reckless, cowardly” mass shooting in the city that left two people dead and three fighting for their lives in the early hours of Sunday, 2 July.

At least 25 more people have been injured in the incident, which occurred at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott adressed the perpetrator a press conference: “I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”