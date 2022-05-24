The body of a 61-year-old Massachusetts mother has been found in a recycling bin underneath the rear porch of her home, authorities have said.

Barbara Novaes was allegedly found in the recycling bin at 8.30am on Monday – two hours after her son had reported her missing to police in Medford.

Police were told he found her home open on Monday morning and that he had “located her keys, phone and purse” in the property on Emery Street. As was her car still parked on the driveway.

Following a police search at the address, her body was found in a recycling bin in the porch below her property, the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said on Monday.

Because of the circumstances surrounding her death, the district atttorny said the Medford mother’s death is being considered suspicious and an investigation is underway.

Ms Novaes was last seen alive on Sunday afternoon when she was thought to have had a nail appointment, her son told Medford police.

“He said he had last seen her yesterday afternoon at their home and he had believed at that time that she was going to leave the home to go to a nail appointment,” Ms Ryan said at a press conference on Monday, according to WHDH News.

“He reported that when he woke up this morning the front door of their home was standing open, and he had seen his mother’s car was still there, and he had also located his mother’s car keys, her phone and her purse.”

There were no apparent signs of trauma to her body, authorities said, and an increased police presence was seen at the home and neighbourhood on Monday.

Ms Ryan did not say if there was evidence of forced entry into the home, as the Boston Globe reported. Residents have been advised to exercise caution.

Ms Novaes was described by Medford’s mayor, Breanna Lungo-Koehn, as “a beloved member of the Medford community and a very active parishioner at Grace Church” who touched many lives, the news outlet said.