Pictured: Couple accused of sex act at Oakland A’s baseball game
Oakland Athletics fans have since returned to the stands with signs referencing the situation, including: “These seats suck”
Seat where infamous baseball game sex act happened has become tourist attraction
A couple accused of engaging in sexual acts at a Major League Baseball (MLB) game has been pictured in a new photo released by police in Oakland, California.
On Wednesday, police shared the new photo which appears to show a couple walking near the Ring Central Coliseum on 21 August when the Oakland A’s defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-3.
During that game, a couple matching the pair in the new image could be seen engaging in what appeared to be a sexual act in a mainly empty stand of the stadium, which is reportedly among the lowest attended in the MLB.
That footage was afterwards shared online, where it went viral and inspired fans of the Oakland Atheletics (or A’s) to hold signs referencing the sensational play that unfolded last month.
Handmade signs in reference to the 21 August game have since carried slogans such as “Keep your head in the game” and “These seats suck,” as per baseball blogger and podcaster The Rickey who shared these online following recent ties with the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees.
Police have since been looking for the couple, who could repotedly face six months in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000 if charged and convicted for performing sexual acts in public. The picture released on Wednesday was first seen by TMZ.
In a statement following the alleged incident, the Oakland Police Department said it “was not alerted to this incident until after the game and we were advised that A’s staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game”.
“We have initiated an investigation,” police added. “However, the parties have not been identified and no one has been cited/arrested at this time. The violation is 647(a) PC. Lewd acts in public.”
