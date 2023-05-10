Body of tech CEO found 18 months after cryptic text asking for help

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The remains of a tech founder who went missing 18 months ago have been found by the California police.

Beau Mann, 39, who was the co-founder of a health app called Sober Grid, went missing in 2021 after boarding an Uber from a convenience store in Studio City, Los Angeles, not far from Sober Grid’s office.

His last contact was a cryptic message he sent that just said “911” while inside an Uber before being dropped off in Santa Monica, after which he vanished. Jill Calhoun of the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News in May last year that police received Mann’s 911 text, but he did not respond to attempts to reach him.

Police of Santa Monica Boulevard said on Monday on Facebook that they recovered his remains from the 2900 block in the area, 18 months after his disappearance.

The body was identified as Mann’s on 6 May based on dental records, according to a statement from his family.

The Santa Monica Police Department said "human remains were found in the courtyard of an abandoned property in the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard" and identified Mann.

The cause of death is yet to be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, police said.

Mann co-founded Sober Grid in 2015, an online space designed to help those struggling with addiction. The app received funding from both the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

Mann's fiance, Jason Abate told NBC last year that Mann was born in Texas and moved to California around 2019.

Mann reportedly had substance abuse issues in his youth and wanted to create a means for people to help each other and stay sober.

Mr Abate expressed his grief on Facebook, saying: “Beau, how can you be gone, how do all of these memories exist so vividly and you’re gone? I still have your toothbrush where you left it, and every single room in this house has your beautiful spirit attached to it.”

“Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others,” Sober Grid said in a statement.

“We miss his infectious smile and positive attitude every day. We know his spirit will live on through his company and passion, Sober Grid, as it continues to help those struggling with the grip of addiction.”