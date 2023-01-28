Shooting near Beverly Hills leave three dead, four injured
Three dead, four in critical condition after 2.30am shooting on Saturday in Beverly Crest, according to LAPD
An early-morning shooting near Beverly Hills on Saturday left at least three people dead and four in critical condition, police said.
Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, AP reported.
Four of the victims had been standing outside and the three fatally shot had been in a vehicle, according to AP.
The identities of the victims were not immediately released. Mr Preciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence.
Beverly Crest is just over two miles north of Beverly Hills.
The incident marked the fourth mass shooting in California this month.