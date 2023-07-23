Two Alabama firefighters shot at station, one fatally

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The city of Birmingham, Alabama was preparing to bury a fallen hero after a firefighter was killed during a shooting at the fire station.

Jordan Melton, 29, died following the attack which also wounded fellow firefighter Jamal Jones. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama was offering a reward of $45,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

Melton and Jones were on duty on 12 July at Fire Station 9 in the Norwood area of Birmingham when shots were reported around 8.30am, police said in a release. It appeared the shooting had occurred near the station bay doors.

Both firefighters were transported to hospital.

Mr Jones was listed in serious condition, according to a fire department statement, but survived. Mr Melton, who had graduated from the academy one month earlier, died from his injuries on 17 July.

“You could not be around Recruit Melton and not smile,” Battalion Chief Stan Frierson, from Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted.

“I am known as a person who doesn’t smile often, but every time we spoke, it would end wit (sic) him saying, Chief, smile. I want [to] tell anyone you could not be around him and not smile.”

A public visitation for Mr Melton will be held on Tuesday followed by a public viewing and funeral on Wednesday in Birmingham.

“Know that we’re exhausting every resource to find answers and justice for Jordan’s loved ones,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted last week.

“Jordan paid the ultimate price for his service to our city, we will not let that sacrifice be in vain.”

Police told WVTM13 that the attack was targeted and the suspect(s) had a personal conflict with one of the firefighters.