Authorities in Alabama have announced a new arrest in the Saturday night shooting that left four people dead.

The fourth suspect has been identified as Johnny Letron Brown, 20, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement on Thursday. It comes just a day after investigators announced the arrest of Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, and brothers Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, in connection with the 15 April shooting.

All suspects have been booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail without bond. They are facing four counts of reckless murder, but more charges are expected to come as at least 32 other people were injured during the violence, Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mark Sergist said on Wednesday.