✕ Close Dadeville shooting survivor speaks from hospital bed

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two teenage suspects have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama.

Dadeville Police announced the arrests of 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough at a press conference on Wednesday morning after remaining tight-lipped about the progress of the investigation for four days after the horror attack at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night.

A third man, 20, was also arrested.

The teens were taken into custody on Tuesday night and charged with four counts of reckless murder. More charges are expected to follow.

High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose birthday celebration it was.

Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23 , were named as the other three victims of the shooting, which left many more injured, some of whom have since been discharged from hospital while others continue to receive treatment.