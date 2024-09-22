Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four dead, 18 injured after mass shooting in popular nightlife area of Birmingham, Alabama

Police say the shooting was not random and stemmed from an ‘isolated incident’

Katie Hawkinson,Alex Croft
Sunday 22 September 2024 15:06
The scene of a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama
The scene of a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama (ABC AFFILIATE WBMA)

Four people are dead and at least 18 others are injured following a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama late Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the Five Points South neighborhood, home to the University of Alabama campus and a number of bars and restaurants. Two men and one woman died at the scene, Birmingham Police Department said. The fourth victim, an adult man, later died in hospital.

One of the victims has been identified as Hannah Echols, a hospital spokesperson told CNN.

Dozens of people were injured, including four people with life-threatening wounds. Everyone injured was standing on a sidewalk or in the street, police said.

Witness Dajon Singleton told local outlet WVTM-13 the scene was “very scary.”

Three people died on the scene and a fourth died at a local hospital, police said following the shooting
Three people died on the scene and a fourth died at a local hospital, police said following the shooting (ABC AFFILIATE WBMA)

“I walked up when it was just ending, because everybody was screaming, there was people crying,” Singleton said.

“The grieving type screaming, like I know someone is hurt, or that passed away,” he added. “That type. That’s when I instantly knew someone lost a lost one.”

The shooting was not random and likely stemmed from “an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire,” Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said.

It’s still unclear how many shooters there were and what motivated the violence. Fitzgerald said anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact the police. There is a $5,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest.

“There is no greater resource than he public,” he said.

“If you were out here, if you saw anything if you heard anything, please reach out.”

They are also investigating if the shooter, or shooters, were on foot or in a car. Police have asked local businesses for their security footage. The FBI and ATF are both assisting with t he investigation.

“Rest assured, we are going to do everything we possibly can to make sure that we uncover, identify and hunt down who was ever responsible for preying on our people,” Fitzgerald said.

