Alabama mass shooting: Police on scene after gunmen open fire on multiple victims

At least four people were killed and dozens injured in a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday evening (21 September), according to local media.

The incident occurred around 11pm local time (04:00GMT) in the Five Points South entertainment district.

Responding officers found multiple victims on the scene, including three who were pronounced dead, while a fourth died at a hospital according to local media.

Up to 21 more were injured.

Authorities believe multiple shooters were involved, and no arrests have been made yet.

Police are investigating possible motives and have asked the public for information.