A huge crowd of supporters and more than 100 pastors have gathered outside a courthouse in Georgia in support of Ahmaud Arbery’s family after the attorney for one of the three white men accused of his murder made repeated attempts to have Black pastors ousted from the trial.

Hundreds of people travelled to the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick on Thursday to hold a prayer vigil outside the courthouse where Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are currently standing trial for the Black 25-year-old’s murder.

Renowned civil rights icons and pastors including Martin Luther King III, Rev Al Sharpton, Rev Jesse Jackson and minister Jamal Bryant were among the crowd gathered as organisers vowed to “stand in solidarity” with Mr Arbery’s family.

“Today, I will join @TheRealAland hundreds of Black Pastors across Ecumenical lines in Brunswick, GA, in a prayer vigil calling for justice for #AhmaudArbery,” tweeted MLK III.

“Black men are considered armed and dangerous with no evidence and we need to hold these men accountable for their actions. No American should be at risk of death while jogging in their own neighborhood.”

The huge gathering has come in response to repeated comments from Kevin Gough, the attorney for Mr Bryan, who has complained about Black pastors joining the Arbery family in the public gallery in the courtroom.

Last Thursday, Mr Gough first complained about Rev Sharpton’s presence in the courtroom and argued that having “high-profile members of the African-American community” present was “intimidating” and an attempt to “pressure or influence the jury”.

“We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here,” he told the judge, also singling out Rev Jackson who at that point had not attended the trial.

Rev Sharpton called the comments “absurd” and vowed to show up at the court with 100 Black pastors, while Rev Jackson responded by joining Mr Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones in court.

Mr Gough has made complaints almost every day since then, including unsuccessfully filing a motion asking for mistrial on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he filed another motion asking to ban Rev Sharpton and Rev Jackson from the courtroom. The judge denied the motion.

The McMichaels and Mr Bryan are accused of chasing an unarmed Mr Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood and shooting him dead on 23 February 2020.

The three white men all face nine charges in the death of Mr Arbery, including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, they each could face life in prison.