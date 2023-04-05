Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bob Lee, the founder of the Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco in a random early morning mugging on Tuesday, according to friends and colleagues.

The well-respected tech executive, who also served roles at companies Square and Block, was mourned by members of the tech community in San Francisco and beyond, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, who vented his frustrations about the city’s violent crime.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted on Wednesday. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

Bob Lee, known to his friends as ‘Crazy Bob’, was knifed to death in central San Francisco early on Tuesday morning (Twitter / Bob Lee)

(In 2020, Mr Musk moved to Texas from California, criticising the Bay Area and California at large for being “entitled“ and having “too much influence on the world.”)

Following Lee’s death, many on social media echoed the Tesla founder’s point, with one Redditor who said they knew Lee writing, “I’m getting so sick of all the needless violence in SF.”

How violent is San Francisco? And do San Francisco police really release violent offenders, as Mr Musk claims?

The city isn’t among the most dangerous in America, according to statistics.

San Francisco wasn’t in the top 10 cities with the highest homicide rate in the US, according to an analysis from WLBT. The city of Jackson, Mississippi, the place with the highest per capita murder rate by some measures, had nearly 13 times more murders than San Francisco, according to city police data.

The tech hub, which saw 56 homicides in 2022, is in fact safer than cities with comparable populations like Indianapolis, where 210 people died last year in criminal homicides, or Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina, where 110 people were killed in 2022.

As The Independent has reported, despite relentless depictions in the media of liberal states like California or Illinois as the leading zones of violence in the US, red states typically suffer the highest rates of gun violence and gun death.

That’s not to obscure San Francisco’s struggles. The city has grappled for years with deep inequalities: it is home to some of the wealthiest corporations in the world, as well as one of the nation’s highest rates of unhoused people without shelter. According to a 2022 analysis from the San Francisco Chronicle, using household income data, San Francisco is the third most unequal city in the country.

In the face of this reality, where Fortune 500 companies share blocks with encampments of homeless people, many within the tech and business communities within the city have complained that city officials don’t do enough to stop crime.

Such criticisms were driving factors behind the 2022 recall of liberal district attorney Chesa Boudin, who was blamed for a general perception of crime getting worse in the city because of his emphasis on rolling back mass incarceration through tools like court diversion programmes for some offenders.

Analysis from Mission Local shows that Mr Boudin filed about as many charges as any other prosecutor in the city since 2011, while city police data shows overall crime and larceny theft on a downward trend in the years before and during when Mr Boudin was in office.

In the last five years, San Francisco police clearance rates for assault and robbery have also declined.

Critics like Mr Musk also appear to take issue with pre-trial release in California, where those accused of crimes can sometimes pay cash bail to be released until their case is over, or can otherwise by released by diversion programmes.

As The Appeal reports, median bail in California is more than five times the national level, keeping thousands of people in jail despite having not been convicted of a crime because they can’t afford release like their wealthier counterparts. According to research from UCLA, the statewide percentage of unsentenced people in California jail populations has been increasing since 2017.

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins, who replaced Mr Boudin after the recall, has said she will continue his practice of rarely seeking cash bail.

A study from the California Policy Lab at UC Berkeley and UCLA found that between May 2016 and December 2019, about one in six defendants released from jail pre-trial went one to commit a new violent offence, though experts say the data in the study excludes many low-level cases, and involves a San Francisco jail population where roughly a third of people are homeless and nearly three-quarters have a history of substance abuse.