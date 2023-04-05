Cash App creator Bob Lee has reportedly been stabbed to death in San Francisco (MobileCoin)

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cash App founder Bob Lee has been stabbed to death in a random mugging early in the morning in San Francisco.

Friends and colleagues confirmed the death of Mr Lee, who is reported to have died early on Tuesday.

He was discovered at 2.35am outside a luxury residential building on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge.

The San Franciso Police Department said, “Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene”.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” the SFPD added.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Mr Lee founded the Cash App and then became chief technology officer at the payment company Block. When he died, he was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm.