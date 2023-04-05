San Francisco stabbing - live: Cash App creator Bob Lee stabbed to death as Elon Musk trashes city over crime
‘Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately,’ Musk says
Cash App founder Bob Lee has been stabbed to death in a random mugging early in the morning in San Francisco.
Friends and colleagues confirmed the death of Mr Lee, who is reported to have died early on Tuesday.
He was discovered at 2.35am outside a luxury residential building on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge.
The San Franciso Police Department said, “Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene”.
“The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” the SFPD added.
No arrests have been made in the case, which is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail.
Mr Lee founded the Cash App and then became chief technology officer at the payment company Block. When he died, he was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm.
‘Many people I know have been severely assaulted,’ Musk says
Responding to former MMA fighter Jake Shields’s reaction to the death of Mr Lee, Elon Musk wrote that he was “very sorry to hear that”.
“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” he added. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”
“Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF?” he asked, tagging the San Francisco District Attorney.
San Francsico Police statement in full
The San Francisco Police shared a statement regarding the death of Mr Lee at 6.45pm on Tuesday.
Here is the statement in full:
