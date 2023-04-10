✕ Close Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco

Cash App founder Bob Lee could be heard pleading for help in a 911 call after he was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early on Tuesday morning.

In audio from a police scannerm obtained by NBC Bay Area, a dispatcher tells responding officers: “There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying, ‘someone stabbed me’.”

The police dispatcher then added: “Advised he is bleeding out.”

Police arrived six minutes later, at 2.40am, to find Mr Lee suffering from two stab wounds to the chest outside a luxury residential building on Rincon Hill.

The 45-year-old was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital but he died soon after.

Five days on from the high-profile killing, San Francisco police say it is still too soon to determine whether the stabbing was a random attack.

San Francisco police chief William Scott told CBS News that his officers were chasing promising leads. “We have a lot on our plate with this investigation and following up things that need to be followed up on,” he said.

The case has sparked fresh outrage over crime in the city, with friends revealing that Mr Lee had recently relocated to Miami due to safety fears.