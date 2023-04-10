Cash App founder killed – latest: Audio released of Bob Lee’s final 911 call after fatal stabbing
Bob Lee was discovered in the Rincon Hill area of San Francisco with fatal stab wounds
Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco
Cash App founder Bob Lee could be heard pleading for help in a 911 call after he was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early on Tuesday morning.
In audio from a police scannerm obtained by NBC Bay Area, a dispatcher tells responding officers: “There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying, ‘someone stabbed me’.”
The police dispatcher then added: “Advised he is bleeding out.”
Police arrived six minutes later, at 2.40am, to find Mr Lee suffering from two stab wounds to the chest outside a luxury residential building on Rincon Hill.
The 45-year-old was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital but he died soon after.
Five days on from the high-profile killing, San Francisco police say it is still too soon to determine whether the stabbing was a random attack.
San Francisco police chief William Scott told CBS News that his officers were chasing promising leads. “We have a lot on our plate with this investigation and following up things that need to be followed up on,” he said.
The case has sparked fresh outrage over crime in the city, with friends revealing that Mr Lee had recently relocated to Miami due to safety fears.
Silicon Valley executives blames San Francisco mayor for Bob Lee’s death
Silicon Valley executives laid the blame for Lee’s death on Mayor London Breed, the city’s former progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the Board of Supervisors.
“Congratulations, your policies have claimed another life,” wrote Alan Alden, a Palo Alto financier who was friends with Lee.
Venture capitalist Matt Ocko, another friend, wrote on Twitter that “Chesa Boudin, & the criminal-loving city council that enabled him & a lawless SF for years, have Bob’s literal blood on their hands”.
Convenience store owner says ‘we’ve never seen anything like this’
Bob Lee was staying at the One Hotel, about half a mile from where he was found.
Sam Habash has operated a convenience store for almost 20 years located across the street from the apartment building in Portside where Mr Lee was discovered.
“This doesn’t happen a lot around here,” he told ABC7. “We’ve never seen anything like this ... this is too much, my condolences to the family.”
District Attorney says Bob Lee’s murder is 'going to take time to solve’
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC7 that “anytime we have somebody who has committed murder, we should all be concerned if they are out and about on our streets. That is why SFPD is working so hard to solve this case ... Unfortunately, this is one that’s going to take time to solve”.
She was asked by the outlet if she would “consider it unusual for a kitchen knife to be used in an alleged targeted attack?”
“As a former prosecutor in our homicide unit, I have seen murders committed in all various types of ways. Oftentimes people who choose to commit murder choose to do it in ways they believe they can more successfully get away with it,” Ms Jenkins said
“I would ask that people not rush to judgment about the circumstances of this murder, we have nothing about how this happened, whether this was a repeat offender or a targeted attack,” she added.
Influential startup investor
Lee was also an influential startup investor, ploughing money into nascent companies such as Clubhouse, SpaceX and and the female-focused social media and networking company Present.
In 2021, he joined MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm, as its chief product officer, where he helped launch Moby a crypto and payment app.
After the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency giant FTX in late 2022, Lee explained that he had lost his personal deposits in the firm and was unlikely to get them back.
“This is why we made Moby — to make holding your own money as easy as centralised solutions,” he wrote on Twitter.
‘A small minority has tried to weaponize this tragedy,’ police commissioner says
The San Francisco police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said at a meeting of the commission earlier this week that some social media users “are exploiting this horrific incident for political gain”.
“A small minority has tried to weaponize this tragedy to advance a narrative about a crime wave that just isn’t borne out by the data in San Francisco,” he added on Thursday, according to The New York Times.
“There are real problems about crime that need to be addressed in San Francisco,” he told the paper. “But you’re seeing people from tech, from certain political circles, who are trying to draw explicit connections to certain policies and elected officials when we don’t even yet know the facts of the case.”
Cash App founder Bob Lee left San Francisco over crime but was back to visit when he was stabbed, says friend
Cash App founder Bob Lee had relocated to Miami from San Francisco due to fears of rising crime but was back visiting the California city when he was stabbed to death in an apparent random mugging, according to a friend.
The tech mogul was found at 2.35am Tuesday outside a luxury high-rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the police said.
Lee’s friend and mixed martial arts champion Jake Shields said that the entrepreneur had just moved to Miami due to a rise in drug abuse and crime in San Francisco.
He told NewsNation that the attack was another “senseless act of violence in San Francisco”.
“He did comment on San Francisco deteriorating, which is why he had actually just relocated to Miami,” Mr Shields said.
‘I think he had a little business back in San Francisco for a couple of days’
Timeline of Bob Lee murder – Cash App founder who moved out of San Francisco due to rising crime rate
Bob Lee, who was the founder of the multibillion-dollar tech company Cash App, had relocated to Miami and was reportedly staying an extra day in San Francisco where he was stabbed to death on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old tech mogul was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
Lee was the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin and an active investor in companies such as SpaceX, Clubhouse, and Figma.
Lee was a much-loved member of the San Francisco tech community, where he was affectionately known as Crazy Bob.
He is survived by two young daughters and his wife Krista.
San Francisco Mayor says Bob Lee’s death is a 'horrible tragedy’
London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, said in a statement that “the homicide of Bob Lee is a horrible tragedy and my sympathies go out to his family and friends”.
“The Police are actively investigating what happened and will share details as soon as they can,” she added. “San Francisco is prioritizing public safety, including recently passing our budget supplemental so we have the police staffing necessary to have more police officers in our neighborhoods and to investigate violent crimes when they do occur.”
“I’m confident that when the Police make an arrest in cases like this, our District Attorney will do what’s necessary to hold any individuals accountable for their actions,” Ms Breed said.
VIDEO: Outcry over crime following tech exec's death in San Francisco
Bob Lee: A genius tech visionary killed in a ‘horrifying act of violence’
The outpouring of tributes, memories and anecdotes that have streamed over social media since tech pioneer Bob Lee was stabbed to death tell of a genius engineer, a serial innovator, a loving family man, and, as his nickname Crazy Bob would suggest, someone with a sense of humour.
Friends told how Lee dropped out of St Louis University, Missouri, and through sheer brilliance at computer coding and a determination to improve the lives of others went on to develop digital tools such as Google’s Android and the Cash App that are now used by tens of millions of people each day.
He had a “kaleidoscopic mind” who moved seamlessly between different circles of friends, wrote Joshua Goldbard, the founder and chief executive of MobileCoin, where Lee had worked as chief product officer since 2021.
“Pick a topic and Bob would be right there with you telling you all of the ways he had thought about the idea already,” Mr Goldbard said on Twitter. “He had a way of seeing the world that was enchanting. He was a visionary in so many ways.”
Bob Lee’s creations helped to change the world. In touching online eulogies, friends say his work as a software developer and digital payment pioneer was only part of his brilliance. Bevan Hurley reports.