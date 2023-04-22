Dramatic video shows police responding to call of bobcat trapped in car

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bobcat was rescued from a vehicle by law enforcement in Wisconsin.

The dramatic rescue was captured on bodycam footage and shared on Facebook by Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas on Wednesday. Mr Lukas said that three of his deputies received a call from a Toyota owner who claimed a bobcat was inside their car.

“You can only imagine what everyone was thinking at the time, so when they dispatched over the radio numerous deputies were curious,” Mr Lukas recounted on the post. “As you can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle

The bobcat was stuck inside the Toyota’s grille and left the deputies “baffled,” Mr Laukas said.

Deputies then called in Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman for reinforcement.

Mr Lockman was able to help the bobcat out of the Toyota with the help of a catch pole, but not without some resistance from the critter.

The animal was stuck in the grille of the vehicle, leaving deputies ‘baffled’ (Portage County Sheriff)

The bobcat can be seen briefly wrestling to break free before he is quickly placed inside the trunk of Mr Lockman’s truck.

The bobcat briefly wrestled to break free (Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

Mr Lockman and the deputies can be heard laughing after they managed to get the situation under control.

The bobcat has since been released into the wild.