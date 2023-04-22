Dramatic video shows police responding to call of bobcat trapped in car
The bobcat has since been released into the wild
A bobcat was rescued from a vehicle by law enforcement in Wisconsin.
The dramatic rescue was captured on bodycam footage and shared on Facebook by Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas on Wednesday. Mr Lukas said that three of his deputies received a call from a Toyota owner who claimed a bobcat was inside their car.
“You can only imagine what everyone was thinking at the time, so when they dispatched over the radio numerous deputies were curious,” Mr Lukas recounted on the post. “As you can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle
The bobcat was stuck inside the Toyota’s grille and left the deputies “baffled,” Mr Laukas said.
Deputies then called in Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman for reinforcement.
Mr Lockman was able to help the bobcat out of the Toyota with the help of a catch pole, but not without some resistance from the critter.
The bobcat can be seen briefly wrestling to break free before he is quickly placed inside the trunk of Mr Lockman’s truck.
Mr Lockman and the deputies can be heard laughing after they managed to get the situation under control.
The bobcat has since been released into the wild.