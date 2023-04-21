Escaped bull stands near Cheshire primary school moments after charging at parents

Footage captures an escaped bull standing in the middle of the street close to a primary school, moments after charging at parents on the school run.

Andy Lumb, 42, has recalled how he was taking his daughters, aged four and six, to school when the animal “clattered past on the pavement” right in front of them.

He managed to get his children back inside their house in Haslington, Cheshire, but says the bull “charged through the hedge” and “only just missed” him.

The area was put in lockdown just before 9am on Thursday 20 April and the bull was shot dead by police.

