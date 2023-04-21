Man breaks into funeral home to FaceTime friend footage of autopsied bodies

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a funeral home and broadcasting images of corpses to a friend.

Boris Richard Jr, 21, has been charged with unauthorised entry to a place of business after he allegedly snuck inside the Smith Funeral Home in the city of Monroe on April 7, DailyMail.com reported.

Mr Richard is accused of showing graphic images of the corpses while he was on a FaceTime call with a friend. Arrests records obtained by the Mail show that Mr Richard allegedly entered the funeral home sometime between 11am and 12pm, when the business was closed.

Someone who has not been identified by authorities then informed law enforcement that Mr Richard allegedly called a friend while inside the embalming room, where corpses are kept after an autopsy has been performed on them.

“The victim stated Richard videoed several corpses on his cell phone via FaceTime and was showing an acquaintance the corpses while the business was closed to the public,” an excerpt of the arrest affidavit read.

“Richard was not an official worker at the funeral home and was advised he was not supposed to gain entry to the embalming room without consent.”

Mr Richard was then arrested by the Monroe Police Department on 10 April and was briefly held at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was released on a $1,500 bail.

Law enforcement has said that Mr Richard is not cooperating with the investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on 18 May.