Boy, seven, shot while playing video games inside his home

Philadelphia boy in a stable condition in hospital after being shot

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 21 August 2022 23:05
Streamer harasses virtual woman while playing a video game

Police in Philadelphia say a seven-year-old boy was shot in the leg while playing video games inside his home on Saturday night.

The boy was on the second floor of a property on Collom St, East Germanton, when several shots were fired at about 9.45pm, CBS News reported.

One bullet struck the boy, and he was taken to Einstein Medical Centre where he was in a stable condition, police said.

His mother was home at the time, but was not injured in the shooting.

Police say the shooter intentionally aimed at the address. Investigators found four bullet holes in the home, and four spent shell casings were found on the scene, Fox29 reported.

A 17-year-old boy armed with a gun who was reportedly seen running from the scene was taken into custody.

No charges have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police say they hope surveillance footage will assist with the investigation.

