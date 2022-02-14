The remains of Brian Laundrie had been partly eaten by animals by the time they were discovered in a Florida swamp, according to a full autopsy report.

The autopsy and forensics report described how the bones of the man who confessed to murdering his girlfriend Gabby Petito in a suicide note had been subjected to “moderately extensive carnivore activity evidenced by multiple gouging and gnawing marks”.

“These areas are consistent with carnivores and/or omnivores including canines such as feral dogs and coyotes along with rodents and raccoons,” the report said.

The 47-page report was finally released on Monday, almost four months after the 23-year-old’s remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in October.

Laundrie had been the focus of a huge manhunt after Petito was reported missing by her family in early September.

The young couple had embarked on a trip of a lifetime across America, driving in their campervan and documenting their travels on YouTube.

Petito suddenly stopped contacting her family and Laundrie drove the van back to his home in Florida without her. She was reported missing on 11 September by her family.

Laundrie then vanished with his family telling police he was heading into the nature reserve close to their home.

Petito’s remains were found in a Wyoming national park on 19 September. Her autopsy confirmed she had been strangled to death.

Laundrie’s remains were found inside the Florida reserve weeks later on 20 October. He died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Last month, the FBI confirmed that Laundrie had admitted to killing Petito in a notebook found by his remains.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” the FBI’s Denver Field Office said in a statement.

Now, the newly-released report has revealed fresh details about the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his body.