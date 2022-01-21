Brian Laundrie sent text messages to try and make police think Gabby Petito was still alive, says FBI
Brian Laundrie sent text messages to Gabby Petito’s phone to try and make the authorities think the murdered young woman was still alive, the FBI has revealed.
As the FBI concluded its investigation into the young woman’s murder and made clear there was no plan to charge Laundries’ parents in connection with her disappearance, the FBI said it had examined test messages sent by the young man to his fiancé’s phone after he had murdered her.
After Ms Petito’s death, there were several text messages identified between Mr. Laundrie’s telephone and Ms. Petito’s telephone,” said the final report.
“The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms Petito was still alive.”
The authorities said they had also examined Laundries belongings and found among them a notebook in which the 24-year-old confessed to killing her.
Brian Laundrie’s parents will not be charged in connection with Gabby Petito murder
More follows....
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.