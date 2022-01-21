Brian Laundrie sent text messages to Gabby Petito’s phone to try and make the authorities think the murdered young woman was still alive, the FBI has revealed.

As the FBI concluded its investigation into the young woman’s murder and made clear there was no plan to charge Laundries’ parents in connection with her disappearance, the FBI said it had examined test messages sent by the young man to his fiancé’s phone after he had murdered her.

After Ms Petito’s death, there were several text messages identified between Mr. Laundrie’s telephone and Ms. Petito’s telephone,” said the final report.

“The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms Petito was still alive.”

The authorities said they had also examined Laundries belongings and found among them a notebook in which the 24-year-old confessed to killing her.

Brian Laundrie’s parents will not be charged in connection with Gabby Petito murder

