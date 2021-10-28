✕ Close 'Bones' found at North Port reserve belong to Brian Laundrie: FBI

Police investigating the deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have denied “false reports” that the DNA of human remains found in Florida last week did not match the young man’s. A spokesman for the North Port police department also said there was a “very good possibility” that Mr Laundrie was dead two days after Ms Petito was reported missing.

A medical examiner has confirmed the remains were Mr Laundrie’s, and no DNA analysis has been conducted yet, said North Port Police in a statement posted to Twitter.

The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s identity through dental records, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period of time before his remains were found. His belongings, which include a notebook and a backpack, were described as “salvageable” and may yet provide further clues.

Meanwhile, Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie said Mr Laundrie would be cremated without a funeral. His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement, released through their lawyer, and asked for privacy.

The Petito-Schmidt family attorney, Rick Stafford, has said they would not make any statements on the identification of Ms Petito’s fiance until they were “emotionally ready”.