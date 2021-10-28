Brian Laundrie – update: Police say fugitive was likely dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing
Latest updates as investigation continues
Police investigating the deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have denied “false reports” that the DNA of human remains found in Florida last week did not match the young man’s. A spokesman for the North Port police department also said there was a “very good possibility” that Mr Laundrie was dead two days after Ms Petito was reported missing.
A medical examiner has confirmed the remains were Mr Laundrie’s, and no DNA analysis has been conducted yet, said North Port Police in a statement posted to Twitter.
The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s identity through dental records, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period of time before his remains were found. His belongings, which include a notebook and a backpack, were described as “salvageable” and may yet provide further clues.
Meanwhile, Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie said Mr Laundrie would be cremated without a funeral. His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement, released through their lawyer, and asked for privacy.
The Petito-Schmidt family attorney, Rick Stafford, has said they would not make any statements on the identification of Ms Petito’s fiance until they were “emotionally ready”.
FBI confirms human remains belong to Brian Laundrie
Moab community shaken by Petito case and double homicide
The community of Moab, Utah is still traumatized not only by the death of Gabby Petito, but by the murders of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner as well, NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin says.
“I did not fully realize until being here that while the cases are very different – and law enforcement says not related – to the people here it is all part of one devastating time period over the last several months,” Mr Entin writes.
Forensic expert examining Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November, lawyer says
Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, said that the results of a forensic anthropologist’s examination of Brian Laundrie’s remains are expected by the end of November.
Mr Bertolino told Fox News that he believed the forensic anthropologist’s examination will conclude within two to three weeks.
The lawyer said the results of the anthropologist’s exam would likely reveal Mr Laundrie’s time of death. When asked if it would reveal his cause of death, he said “we’ll see.”
Police installed hidden cameras around Laundrie house, reporter reveals
According to NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin, police set up hidden cameras to monitor the Laundrie family’s house after Gabby Petito went missing.
Mr Entin says some of the cameras went up before Brian Laundrie went missing, and some went up afterward.
Read the medical examiner’s full statement on Brian Laundrie’s remains
Despite rumors to the contrary, the medical examiner who identified Brian Laundrie’s remains says they are definitely his.
“The identity of the remains found at the Carlton Reserve on October 20th was confirmed by comparison to known dental records of Brian Laundrie,” Florida’s District 12 Medical Examiner said in a statement. “No DNA analysis has yet been performed on the remains. Samples will be submitted for DNA testing once the examination of the remains by the medical examiner’s office is complete.”
Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs
Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.
Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.
“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.
Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media
After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues.
One woman, whose Twitter name is just “Olivia”, claimed she found bones 60 yards from the spot where Mr Laundrie’s remains were located. She shared imaged of the bones, which included long spikes along their edges.
Forensic anthropologist examining Brian Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November
Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, said that the results of a forensic anthropologist’s examination of Brian Laundrie‘s remains are expected by the end of November.
Mr Bertolino said the results of the anthropologist’s exam would likely reveal Laundrie’s time of death. When asked if it would reveal his cause of death, he said “we’ll see.”
Police say ‘very good possibility’ Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing
A spokesman for the North Port police said that there was a “very good possibility” that Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing.
North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor made the claim to PEOPLE while discussing a blunder the department made misidentifying Mr Laundrie.
Change.org petition calls for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to investigate North Port police handling of Gabby Petito case
A Change.org position with 2,000 signatures is calling on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to open an investigation into the North Port police department’s handling of the Gabby Petito case.
The user that posted the petiton, Gabby’s Safe Haven 2.0, wrote that they wanted to “request a formal internal investigation into the missing person and person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death, Brian Laundrie’s case. Specifically the handling of the case by the North Port Police Department, City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.”
The petition claims the department was incompetent in their search for Mr Laundrie after he disappeared into the Carlton Reserve.
The creator said the petition is “is solely to get Governor DeSantis to start an internal investigation into this case, but the bigger picture is to bring about change. Police deal with citizens on a daily basis, and the actions of incompetence can have tremendous, life-altering effects on numerous people in their communities. What happens when you have a department that’s full of incompetence? Well Governor DeSantis, this case right here is what happens.”