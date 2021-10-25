Brian Laundrie - update: Parents will not hold funeral for their son, lawyer confirms
Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said Brian Laundrie will be cremated when the time comes — and without a funeral.
His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement on Thursday, released through their lawyer Mr Bertolino, asking for privacy.
Mr Bertolino wrote on behalf of the Laundrie’s: “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.”
The Petito-Schmidt family attorney Rick Stafford said they would not make any statements on the identification of Gabby Petito’s former fiance until they’re “emotionally ready”.
The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s remains through dental records, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period of time before his remains were found.
It was revealed earlier that the remains found were bones and that it might take some time to make a positive identification.
His belongings, which include a notebook and a backpack, where however described as “salvageable” and may yet provide further clues.
“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” investigators said in a statement.
Law enforcement officials were unable to determine Brian Laundrie’s cause of death following an autopsy that was preformed on his remains.
Mr Laundrie’s remains have been sent to an anthropologist for additional analysis.
The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has more on the autopsy’s findings below...
Brian Laundrie’s parents reveal final moments with him: ‘He was visibly upset’
Brian Laundrie’s parents have said he was “very upset” before he left his home and his father felt helpless when he could not stop him from leaving, according to their family lawyer, Steven Bertolino.
The Independent’s Namita Singh reveals more from Mr Laundrie’s parents in the story below.
The sad, twisting saga of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie – and what it tells us about America
Both Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie are dead, culminating a weeks-long search for answers in the slaying of the young social media influencer and her person of interest boyfriend.
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe revisits the twisting, tragic tale and examines what Americans’ fascination with the story says about our culture.
Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing Brian Laundrie and his parents, told NBC News this week that he was “a little bit angry that people are even speculating this way,” after people suggested the 23-year-old’s parents had cooperated with the FBI and North Port Police in some form.
Mr Bertolino pointed out that North Port police put out a statement saying they had searched the area previously but it was underwater at the time due to heavy rains in September.
The police said in separate statement that they were “100 per cent confident” neither of the Laundries brought any of the discovered items with them into the park that day, as Graig Graziosi writes.
Laundrie attorney denies deal with FBI and insists parents not facing charges
Why did the search for Brian Laundrie take weeks?
Brian was reported missing from his home in North Port on 17 September, two days after he was named a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance, and three days after he walked off into the Carlton Reserve where his body was found on Wednesday. His family said their son left home on 13 September, telling his parents Chris and Robert Laundrie he was going for a hike in the 25,000-acre (10,100-hectare) Carlton Reserve a few miles away. That was not unsusual for him, according to reports.
His family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, said in recent interviews that he told the FBI on 13 September that Laundrie failed to return home that night — North Port Police have since suggested they “missed” him leaving the home.
Federal, state and local law enforcement officials spent weeks searching the reserve, where at one point 75 per cent of the land had been under water, according to The Associated Press. The area is home to alligators, bobcats, coyotes and snakes. Although divers and cadaver dogs were brought in, it wasn’t until the heavy late-summer rains stopped and the water receded that Laundrie‘s remains and a backpack and notebook belonging to him were found with his parents, who told police they wanted to assist on Wednesday when the park reopened to the public.
Did parents lead FBI to Laundrie?
As Namita Singh writes, the belongings and later body of Brian Laundrie were located after his parents “advised” police on where to look on the Carlton Reserve.
Their involvement has raised questions about the search, which have been denied by both the family’s lawyer Steven Bertolino, and North Port Police, of any conspiracy.
Did Brian Laundrie’s parents lead FBI to spot where remains and notebook were found?
Gabby Petito’s body was discovered on 19 September in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Her death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation.
Brian Laundrie left home on 12 September without speaking to police and disappeared. A search for him began on 17 September, but his remains were not located until 20 October after water in the Carlton Reserve receded.
Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, told NBC News that charges were discussed but that there was no “threat, no coercion, and no deal was cut” with the FBI.
More from his revealing interview here:
Items found today not related to Laundrie investigation, say police
A reporter for Fox News, Michael Ruiz, shared footage of what a hiker on the Carlton Reserve today claimed was connectedt to Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — but as North Port Police have since confirmed to News Nation Now, was not in fact related.
Phone records and hard drive could aid investigation
Stephen Belli, the homicide investigator and former law enforcement official who spoke with CNN about investigating Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie’s deaths, also said phone data could provide further information as to what happened before their deaths.
Highlighting that police obtained a hard drive, and possibly mobile phones if found, Mr Belli said there was an “incredible amount of information”.
The contents of that hard drive have yet to be revealed.
Police earlier confirmed to CNN that they did not have either of the phones belonging to Ms Petito or Mr Laundrie, who left home on 13 September without a phone or wallet, it was alleged.
Video collected by FBI could lead to clues
Paul Belli, a retired lieutenant and president of the International Homicide Investigators Association, told CNN in an interview that video footage gathered by FBI investigators could hold clues to what happened to the couple.
“I don’t think people realise the sheer volume of information that we now get on every case,” Mr Belli said. “Video, phone records... if that vehicle had any information that can be gleaned from it with a GPS.”
“Laundrie was charged with using a debit card and PIN for accounts that did not belong to him after Petito’s death, according to an indictment.“ [Authorities] probably collected video from wherever those were used, video for wherever he may have appeared to stop for a period of time. I doubt he drove completely straight through,” Mr Belli said.
“So, there’s a lot of additional work to be done that has been in progress, most likely.”