The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s parents says some articles of clothing belonging to the missing fugitive have been located in a Florida reserve near his home.

The clothes were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where the FBI have been searching for Mr Laundrie for the past five weeks.

The news was first reported by NewsNation reporter Brian Entin.

In a statement, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian.

“The FBI and (North Port Police Department) were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

On Wednesday morning, Chris and Roberta Laundrie were seen going into the park, which is next to the Carlton Reserve.

Fox News reported that a law enforcement officer was seen telling his parents that they “might have found something.”

Chris Laundrie was seen “continually moving in and out of areas of the bush”, Fox reported.

They later what was described as a “white bag and a dark-colored object” after walking through through a clearing.

Fox said Chris and Roberta were seen placing the object into a bag and handing it over to a law enforcement officer.

The five-week search for Mr Laundrie has largely focused on the Carlton Reserve in Florida, which is close to the Laundrie’s family home in North Port.

His parents say he headed to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which connects with the reserve, for a hike on 13 September. They originally gave the date of his disappearance a day later but later revised their statement.

Mr Laundrie is said to have departed carrying only a backpack and is known to have driven there in a silver Mustang, which the family has since collected.

While authorities scaled back the search at one point, they later returned to the area with divers to continue hunting for traces of Mr Laundrie among the park’s alligator-infested swamplands.