Could Brian Laundrie’s notebook found by FBI explain what happened to him?

Following the FBI’s announcement that a notebook of Brian Laundrie’s has been found, criminologists suggest it could contain answers about what happened to his fiancé Gabby Petito.

A number of items including a backpack and the notebook were recovered from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by investigators on Wednesday. Human remains were also found, although there has been no confirmation made about who they belong to.

"Earlier today investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items, such as a backpack and notebook, belonging to Brian Laundrie,” said Tampa-based Special Agent Michael McPherson during a media conference, explaining: “These items were found in an area that up until recently had been underwater.”

Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s parents, said there is a “strong probability” that the remains belong to the 23-year-old fugitive. He said in an interview with CNN: “The probability is strong that it is Brian’s remains, but we’re going to wait for the forensic results to come in and verify that.”

The couple, who were on a cross-country road trip in the US when Petito disappeared, posted numerous pictures of their travels on social media, several of which showed notebooks and pens in the shots.

Speculation is rife over whether one of the notebooks pictured was the one found in the park, and what Mr Laundrie was using it for.

​​Criminologist Casey Jordan told CNN that it could contain a suicide note or letter giving a window into his state of mind while he’s been missing.

“That really raises the question if indeed this is Brian Laudrie and if he died by his own hand, did he take the time to write out a note of explanation, maybe even regret?” she said, adding: “Something that would give answers only to police, but Gabby’s family. If that notebook is there, there is a very good chance there could be a note.

“The public may never know the contents. I’m not sure we’ll get to know. But it would certainly indicate, especially if his parents – who have voiced their concerns he might have harmed himself or had suicidal ideations when he went into the reserve, maybe the notebook will have some answers.”

She continued: “If it doesn’t, if he hasn’t been in touch or corresponding or calling his parents in the month he’s been missing, we may never know the exact answers of what happened to Gabby and that’s going to be a very hard thing for her family to deal with.”

As the FBI explained, the items were found in an area recently covered by water. They did not release any information about the condition of the notebook nor whether the contents were still legible.

This July 2020 post from Mr Petito’s Instagram account was captioned: ‘Who Watches the Watchmen?’ He shared dozens of his own sketches to social media (Instagram)

Mr Laundrie was a keen artist who often shared his sketches on his Instagram account depicting gory or violent imagery. It is not known if he also kept a journal or other writings that may hold an explanation for his disappearance or an account of what happened to Petito.

Petito’s body was found in a Wyoming campsite in September, several weeks after she was reported missing. A coroner later ruled her death a homicide by strangulation, and the FBI since referred to her killing as a “murder”.

Mr Laundrie has only been named a ‘person of interest’ in her case, although he is wanted by the FBI on bank fraud charges.

