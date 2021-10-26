Brian Laundrie – update: Police admit ‘sighting’ of fugitive was his mother as Gabby Petito bottle found
The North Port police admitted Monday that they mistook Brian Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, for the fugitive, leading North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison to erroneously claim he knew where he was located during a press conference on 16 September.
Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said Mr Laundrie will be cremated when the time comes — and without a funeral.
His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement on Thursday, released through their lawyer Mr Bertolino, asking for privacy.
Mr Bertolino wrote on behalf of the Laundrie’s: “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.”
The Petito-Schmidt family attorney Rick Stafford said they would not make any statements on the identification of Gabby Petito’s former fiance until they’re “emotionally ready”.
The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s remains through dental records, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period of time before his remains were found.
It was revealed earlier that the remains found were bones and that it might take some time to make a positive identification.
His belongings, which include a notebook and a backpack, where however described as “salvageable” and may yet provide further clues.
“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” investigators said in a statement.
Artist will paint more wings in Gabby Petito’s memory
Colorado artist Diego Jaguart painted the angel wings that went viral after Petito’s father shared the picture on Twitter with the words, “She touched the world.”
Mr Jaguart, from says he plans on painting other sets of wings in Old Colorado City following her death.
“My idea is to start painting more wings, the same wings in other areas. For women,” said Mr Jaguart, who says he plans on creating a new piece of work in Petito’s memory.
Gabby Petito’s grandmother pays tribute to her on social media
“Family and friends lit up the sky for Gabby in a beautiful memorial last night. Her 6 year old cousin, Connor, sent her a beautiful message. Love you forever!” tweeted Mary Wickman.
Moab police’s handing of Petito case sent to another agency for review
Moab’s assistant police chief says that his department’s handling of their interaction with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie has been sent to another agency that will consider if officers handled it appropriately.
Assistant chief, Braydon Palmer, declined to tell FOX 13 which agency is reviewing the case or when the review will be complete.
The police department interacted with the couple on 12 August, when a passerby reported seeing Laundrie hit Petito, and officers pulled their white van over on US Highway 191.
The officers determined Petito was the aggressor and suggested the couple spend the night apart.
The department has been widely criticised for their handling of the domestic violence incident, which took place just weeks before she disappeared and a month before her remains were discovered in Wyoming.
FBI has all it needs for Gabby Petito investigation, says Laundrie family lawyer
Steven Bertolino told People that he has been told by investigators that they have “everything they need” in their probe into the killing of Gabby Petito.
Petito, 22, disappeared in August and her body was found in September after weeks in the wilderness.
Brian Laundrie’s remains were found in a Florida nature reserve last week after a nationwide hunt for him following Petito’s killing.
And Mr Bertolino says he does not thinkl his clients, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, will be interviewed by the FBI.
Early police ‘sighting’ of Brian Laundrie was actually his mother in a baseball cap, force admits
North Port police revealed on Monday that they mistook Roberta Laundrie for her son, Brian Laundrie, which is why the department’s chief claimed he knew where the man was even though he had been missing for several days.
On 16 September, five days after Gabby Petito was reported missing, North Port Police Chief Tedd Garrison told reporters he knew where Laundrie was located.
Early police ‘sighting’ of Brian Laundrie was actually his mother in a baseball cap
North Port police says chief thought he knew where Brian Laundrie was, but actually saw Roberta Laundrie in a hat driving her son’s car
On 16 September, North Port Police Chief Tedd Garrison held a press conference concerning Gabby Petito’s disappearance. During the presser, he told reporters he knew where Brian Laundrie was located. In reality, Mr Laundrie had already left his home for the Carlton Reserve, and possibly was dead at the time.
Today, North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor told reporters that Mr Garrison thought Mr Laundrie was at his home because officers reported seeing him driving his car home. In reality, the person they saw was Mr Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, in a baseball cap.
Officials say notebook may be salvageable
North Port police told Fox News that the notebook found in the Carlton Reserve on the day Brian Laundrie’s remains were located may be salvageable.
“It appears it may be salvageable. That really is a question for FBI though,” North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said.
The area where Mr Laundrie’s remains and items were found last Wednesday was previously underwater, suggesting the notebook may be badly damaged.
Missing person report for Brian Laundrie fully redacted by North Port police
WFLA in Florida obtained the missing person report for Brian Laundrie from the North Port police, but the entirety of the document was redacted.
Law enforcement can redact public records if they meet certain criteria, but it is unclear why the report was fully redacted.
Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs
Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.
Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.
Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of ‘evil’ wild pigs
Locals say the reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures
Chris and Roberta Laundrie were only 20 yards from their son’s remains on the day they were found
Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s parents, nearly stumbled onto their son’s remains themselves while they were searching the Carlton Reserve with law enforcement.
During their trip to a park connected to the reserve, Fox News reports the couple was only 20 yards from the spot where investigators would eventually erect a tent as they collected the skeletal remains of Mr Laundrie.
While the parents did find Mr Laundrie’s dry bag, they were told to go home shortly after when police located the remains.