✕ Close 'Bones' found at North Port reserve belong to Brian Laundrie: FBI

The North Port police admitted Monday that they mistook Brian Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, for the fugitive, leading North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison to erroneously claim he knew where he was located during a press conference on 16 September.

Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said Mr Laundrie will be cremated when the time comes — and without a funeral.

His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement on Thursday, released through their lawyer Mr Bertolino, asking for privacy.

Mr Bertolino wrote on behalf of the Laundrie’s: “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.”

The Petito-Schmidt family attorney Rick Stafford said they would not make any statements on the identification of Gabby Petito’s former fiance until they’re “emotionally ready”.

The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s remains through dental records, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period of time before his remains were found.

It was revealed earlier that the remains found were bones and that it might take some time to make a positive identification.

His belongings, which include a notebook and a backpack, where however described as “salvageable” and may yet provide further clues.

“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” investigators said in a statement.