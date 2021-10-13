Brian Laundrie update - live: Family confronted after autopsy as Gabby Petito’s parents collect her remains
Latest developments as they happen
Gabby Petito’s parents are flying to Wyoming just one day after Teton County coroner Dr Brent Blue revealed that their daughter was killed by manual strangulation. Ms Petito’s family will collect her remains after a weeks-long autopsy.
According to Dr Blue, Ms Petito died 3-4 weeks before her body was located on 19 September. The coroner said that, under Wyoming state law, he could only release the manner and cause of death. All other details concerning the autopsy are not yet open to the public.
A private investigator has meanwhile suggested Ms Petito was asphyxiated. He came to this conclusion having seen a bodycam video with Utah police, involving Ms Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie.
In Florida, the parents of Mr Laundrie, who remains missing, were confronted by two furious protesters after details of the autopsy were published.
Two people banged on the door of Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s home and shouted taunts at the family before saying: “We’ll be back. Better speak up soon.”
A police manhunt for Mr Laundrie remains without leads after a Florida nature reserve was searched and there is believed to be only a 50 per cent chance the missing man is still alive, police have said.
Josh Taylor, a North Port Police spokesperson, told CNN that nothing significant linked to Mr Laundrie has been found in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve but said that searches will continue until police receive more information.
It comes as reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter, who involved himself in the search, said he was withdrawing from the operation after suffering an ankle injury.
Gabby Petito’s parents fly to Wyoming to collect daughter’s remains
Gabby Petito’s parents will travel to Wyoming today to collect their daughter’s remains.
Ms Petito’s body has been held by the FBI and Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue since it was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on 19 September.
The woman’s remains were moved to a mortuary yesterday, where they will be transferred to her parents.
Dr Blue revealed that Ms Petito died from manual strangulation.
20-year-old man with autism goes missing, family and law enforcement search for clues
The public has called for more coverage of missing person cases in the wake of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.
A 20-year-old man with autism has gone missing, leaving his family frantically searching for any evidence of his whereabouts.
Najib Monsif is said to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old, and is not believed to be on his own. Mr Monsif’s family suspects he could be with an individual with whom he frequently played video games.
Gabby Petito’s death confirmed strangulation
Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue confirmed yesterday that Gabby Petito died from strangulation.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more on what the coroner could - and could not - reveal about Ms Petito’s fate in the story below...
Gabby Petito autopsy confirms cause of death as strangulation
Decomposition suggested Gabby Petito’s body had been in the wilderness for three to four weeks, the coroner said
What happens if Brian Laundrie is never found?
Brian Laundrie has been missing for a month.
With Gabby Petito’s cause of death known, people following the case are even more frustrated that Mr Laundrie has managed to evade the authorities and avoid answering questions about his girlfriend’s final days in Wyoming.
Mr Laundrie has not been charged with murder, and - until he’s found - won’t be tried for anything.
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more on how Mr Laundrie’s disappearance below...
What would happen if Brian Laundrie is never found?
Can Mr Laundrie be tried even if he is never found?
Protesters bang on Laundrie family front door and harass them after Gabby Petito cause of death announcement
Two protesters walked up to Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s front door in the hours after Gabby Petito’s cause of death was revealed and began shouting at the family.
Fox News captured footage of the encounter, during which the protesters pounded on the door and called them “dirty Laundries.”
“Come on, you guys like to strangle people,” one of the protesters yelled through the door. “It’s time to wake up and face the consequences.”
Brian Laundrie’s parents have not been charged with a crime.
After Gabby Petito’s death is confirmed as strangulation, key questions remain
On Tuesday it was revealed that Gabby Petito died of strangulation.
With the cause of death now known, several key questions still need answered before there can be a clear understanding of the woman’s fate.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley discusses those questions below,,,
After Gabby Petito’s death is confirmed as strangulation, these key questions remain
Key questions remain unanswered after Wyoming coroner confirms Ms Petito’s death was a homicide
Gabby Petito memorial on the Laundrie’s front lawn disrupts Chris Laundrie’s yard work
Protesters outside the Laundrie home have been leaving items on the family’s front lawn to create a small, makeshift memorial to Gabby Petito.
The family has largely ignored the memorial, as cameras captured on Wednesday when Chris Laundrie trimmed around the items as he worked to maintain his lawn.
The yard excursion was one of the first appearances made by Mr Laundrie’s parents since Ms Petito’s cause of death was announced on Tuesday.
Reddit moderators apologise over tasteless Gabby Petito awards
A group of moderators on the forum have been forced to quit and formally apologise after admitting that awards for users on a Gabby Petito thread were “tasteless” given her disappearance and murder.
Moderators revealed the awards last week with a number of different designs relating to Ms Petito.
Her death was ruled a homicide following the discovery of her body in a Wyoming national park on 19 September but her fiance, Brian Laundrie, remains on the run from authorities, the facts of which have been widely debated on Reddit’s r/GabbyPetito thread, which has more than 150,000 followers.
Graig Graziosi has more details.
Reddit moderators apologise over tasteless Gabby Petito awards
Moderators deny profiting from badges that one admitted was ‘disrespectful’
Dog the Bounty Hunter responds to Gabby Petito autopsy
Dog the Bounty Hunter (AKA Duane Chapman), who has been conducting his own search to trace deceased YouTuber Gabby Petito’s absconding boyfriend, has said the best decision for Brian Laundrie now would be to turn himself in.
Teton County coroner Dr Brent Blue revealed that Petito died three to four weeks before her body was discovered on 19 September. The coroner on Tuesday said that under Wyoming state law he could only release the manner and cause of death. All other details concerning the autopsy are not open to the public.
Dog, an American reality TV personality, said the coroner’s statement has “established a timeline that looks worse for Brian Laundrie.”
“His continued evasion of law enforcement makes him look guilty,” he told The Sun. “I can’t fathom how Brian’s parents can live with themselves after how they’ve stonewalled the Petito family. They need to be doing more to signal Brian to stop running.”
Chapman had previously taken it upon himself to look for Laundrie but returned to Colorado earlier this week following an ankle injury.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has more:
Dog the Bounty Hunter responds to Gabby Petito autopsy
Laundrie’s continued evasion of law enforcement makes him look guilty, the US TV personality says
Why is Brian Laundrie still just a ‘person of interest’, not a suspect?
As the manhunt for Gabby Petito’s missing fiance continues through the swamplands of the Carlton Reserve and angry demonstrators continue to ramp up the pressure on his family, it can be easy to forget that Brian Laundrie has not actually been charged with a crime other than the fraudulent use of her credit card.
Graig Graziosi has this explanation of why he is still not officially considered a suspect.
What is ‘person of interest’ Brian Laundrie not a suspect?
The term was coined during the 1960s and was used to justify spying on Vietnam war protesters and civil rights activists