Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally
Latest developments as they happen
As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.
The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.
“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.
Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday. Police and FBI have been searching the 25,000-acre nature preserve – where Mr Laundrie was reportedly hiking alone – since 17 September and have employed the use of a human remains-detecting dog in their efforts.
Authorities have previously said there is believed to be a 50 per cent chance that Mr Laundrie is still alive.
Protesters chant ‘Justice for Gabby’ outside of Laundrie family home
Protesters gathered outside the Laundrie family house in North Port Florida on Saturday evening to demand justice for Gabby.
The small group could be heard chanting: “Justice for Gabby” and “Say her name – Gabby Petito”.
Dog the Bounty Hunter urges Laundrie to turn himself in
In the wake of a coroner’s announcement that Gabby Petito died of strangulation, Dog the Bounty Hunter has urged Brian Laundrie to “make a deal” with authorities and turn himself in.
“Strangulation is not an accident,” the blond-haired manhunter told WFLA. “It looks very bad right now for the Laundrie family.”
Who is Brian Laundrie? Everything we know about Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Police and the FBI are still searching for Brian Laundrie, the primary person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death. Who is he? What did he do for a living? Is he really a ‘survivalist’? Here’s everything we know about Ms Petito’s missing fiancé:
Everything we know about Brian Laundrie as manhunt continues
Major search continues for murdered social media star’s fugitive fiance
Gabby Petito: Everything we know so far
From the cause of death announcement to the ongoing search for Brian Laundrie, here’s a look at everything we know so far about the Gabby Petito case:
Everything we know about Gabby Petito’s murder on ‘dream’ road trip
Social media star’s death ruled a homicide after remains found in Wyoming national park while fiance Brian Laundrie, the last person to have seen her alive, remains missing
The disturbing trend of Brian Laundrie ‘supporters’
As the death of Gabby Petito continues to dominate the news, a disturbing online trend has begun to take shape. Incels, trolls, “men’s rights activists”, and self-described alpha males have begun rushing to Laundrie’s defense. It is not a new phenomenon, but it does reflect the throbbing heartbeat of misogyny thriving and surviving both on and offline.
The Independent’s Kathleen N. Walsh takes a look at this unsettling trend here:
The disturbing trend of online Brian Laundrie ‘supporters’ tells us so much
‘The bloodthirsty vengeful Feminist SIMP mobs of self entitled Narcissistic KARENS would forever point to the body cam video evidence of the cuts, scratches and bruises as total 100% justification for her to end his life,’ one user posted on Reddit
‘The Dirty Laundries’: See the signs protesters are holding outside Brian Laundrie’s house
Protesters have been picketing outside the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida for weeks. Here’s a look at some of their signs, photographed by journalist Jonathan Lee Riches:
Who are Brian Laundrie’s parents?
Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, have remained steadfastly silent as their son became the subject of a nationwide FBI manhunt. Here’s a look at who they are and what they’ve done since Brian returned home alone from his ill-fated van trip:
Who are Brian Laundrie’s parents?
Facing an intense public backlash over their son Brian Laundrie, Chris and Roberta Laundrie have remained silent
Former FBI agent believes Laundrie, if alive, is ‘getting some kind of help’
A retired FBI agent says that if Brian Laundrie is still alive, someone is almost definitely helping him.
“For him to survive this long, if he is still alive – and probably, chances are, he is – he’s getting some kind of help,” Dennis Frank told NewsNationNow. “It’d be very, very difficult to be able to survive for this period of time, especially in the wilderness, without some kind of help.”
Five key questions about the Gabby Petito case
Gabby Petito’s body has been found, and her cause of death has been revealed. But many important questions remain.
The biggest question is obvious: Where is Brian Laundrie? But also, why did Mr Laundrie buy a new phone? Why did he and his parents go camping in Florida in the days after he returned from his trip with Ms Petito, alone?
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley takes a look at these and other questions here:
After Gabby Petito’s death is confirmed as strangulation, these key questions remain
Key questions remain unanswered after Wyoming coroner confirms Ms Petito’s death was a homicide
Can Brian Laundrie be tried in absentia?
Brian Laundrie has been missing for more than a month. Searches led by both the North Port Police and the FBI have turned up no new clues as to his whereabouts, and a scattering of reported sightings across the country have largely been proven false.
Though Mr Laundrie has not been charged with Gabby Petito’s death, he has been named a person of interest in the case. But what happens if he’s never found? Can he be tried in absentia? Can his family be charged with a crime? The Independent’s Graig Graziosi takes a look at all the different possibilities:
What would happen if Brian Laundrie is never found?
Can Mr Laundrie be tried even if he is never found?