✕ Close Watch live as coroner gives update on Gabby Petito autopsy

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.

The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.

“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.

Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday. Police and FBI have been searching the 25,000-acre nature preserve – where Mr Laundrie was reportedly hiking alone – since 17 September and have employed the use of a human remains-detecting dog in their efforts.

Authorities have previously said there is believed to be a 50 per cent chance that Mr Laundrie is still alive.