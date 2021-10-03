Brian Laundrie - update: Hiker has ‘no doubt’ he bumped into boyfriend of Gabby Petito near Tennessee border
Latest developments in case
A hiker claims to have seen Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito, whose death was ruled a homicide by authorities in a case that has gripped America.
Dennis Davis, an engineer from Florida, said he believed he had spoken with Mr Laundrie on a road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina – close to the border with Tennessee.
“There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” he told the New York Post.
Mr Laundrie, whom police had sought in connection with her death during their cross-country road trip, was charged last week with fraudulently using her bank debit card.
The couple embarked on their trip in June in her van, posting videos along the way on social media.
A search warrant was issued for Mr Laundrie, 23, after a grand jury in Wyoming indicted him on a single count of unlawfully using the card and Ms Petito's personal identification number. He was not charged in her death.
Hiker claims to have seen Brian Laundrie
A man from Florida has claimed to have spoken with Brian Laundrie on a deserted road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina.
Dennis Davis, a 53-year-old engineer, said there was “no doubt in my mind” that he had seen the boyfriend of Gabby Petito.
“Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter sent me an audio file of Brian’s voice and the voice was the same I heard,” he told the New York Post.
“He said ‘man, I’m lost.’ I said ‘what are you trying to find?’ and he said ‘me and my girlfriend got in a fight but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her.’
“I said ‘well, I-40 is right there and you could take it west to California’ and he said, ‘I’m just going to take this road into California’.
“He was worried and not making sense.”