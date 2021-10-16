Brian Laundrie - update: Florida governor ‘disappointed’ as no new evidence found at Carlton Reserve
Latest developments as they happen
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has said that he is disappointed that he is disappointed that Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts remain unknown.
Speaking on Fox News Miami on Friday, Mr DeSantis said that he hopes that Mr Laundrie is “apprehended and brought to justice” if found guilty of a crime by officials.
He added: “It’s a little disappointing that we still don’t have this guy’s whereabouts”.
Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday. Police and FBI have been searching the 25,000-acre nature preserve – where Mr Laundrie was reportedly hiking alone – for more than a month and have employed the use of a human remains-detecting dog in their efforts.
Authorities have previously said there is believed to be a 50 per cent change that Mr Laundrie is still alive.
Earlier this week, Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County, has suggested that “murder charges are imminent.”
Moments after the autopsy results were revealed on Tuesday. Mr Aronberg tweeted: “Gabby Petito’s death was previously ruled a homicide.
“Today we learned that the cause of death was strangulation. This most likely means that murder charges are imminent.”
Teton County coroner Dr Brent Blue revealed that Ms Petito was killed by manual strangulation. According to Dr Blue, Ms Petito died 3-4 weeks before her body was located on 19 September. The coroner said that, under Wyoming state law, he could only release the manner and cause of death. All other details concerning the autopsy are not yet open to the public.
On Thursday, Ms Petito’s body was released to her parents, who are currently in Wyoming, after the weeks-long autopsy. Her body was then sent to a local mortuary for cremation.
Petito case years away from going cold, crime scene investigator says
Sheryl McCollum, a crime scene investigator and director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute, said that the Petito case was far from going cold.
“As far as this being a cold case… it’s a department by department definition, but across the board, typically people will accept three to five years with absolutely no new leads, no new evidence, no new nothing (until it goes cold), and that is far from where we are,” she told CNN.
“That’s not the case here at all. Local departments, where they may believe there’s been a sighting, they will typically for years have that person at the forefront of their minds,” she added.
Memorial bench to be erected outside North Port City Hall
A Gabby Petito memorial bench will be erected outside North Port City Hall, where an impromptu memorial to the murdered 22-year-old stood until earlier this week, the city has confirmed.
The three-person bench will be made of steel and will be bright, colourful and inviting, Fox 7 News reported.
Aaron Betzner, bench designer and owner of metal-fabrication company A Squared Fabrication, said that when he heard a memorial for Ms Petito would become permanent, he wanted to help.
He told the outlet that he was working with a member of the Petito family to ensure the final piece would align with the family’s vision for the memorial.
“Butterflies was the number one biggest, biggest thing,” Mr Betzner said, and confirmed that the bench would contain 15 butterflies, alongside features designed to attract the beautiful winged insect.
He added that the bench would be “kind of a little sanctuary”, where people could “come and sit, reflect on their own life, reflect on Gabby”.
The final version will be white with colourful butterflies. It is expected to be delivered by the end of November.
Why did authorities conduct ‘training exercises’ at Carlton Reserve on Friday?
On Friday, officers participating in a “special response team training” activity were seen entering the Carlton Reserve armed with rifles.
Former FBI agent Dennis Franks told NewsNation Now that he found the training “interesting but not necessarily unusual”, adding that it could even be an economical means of continuing the search efforts.
“When you have a lot of resources devoted to something, there’s got to be a lot of expenditure and resources in this. It would not be unusual to incorporate training at the same time,” he said.
He added that the training could have been pre-scheduled and those in charge decided to conduct the training in the reserve to assist with the ongoing search.
Mr Franks suggested that the FBI and North Port Police likely had additional information that is not being shared publicly that has kept their investigative efforts focused on the nature preserve.
Gabby Petito timeline
2 July – Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie leave New York for road trip.
12 August – The couple is seen arguing in Moab City, Utah. Concerned bystanders call the police, who intervene, capturing the altercation on video on the officers’ body camera. One officer describes the incident as a “mental health crisis”.
17 August – Brian flies home from Salt Lake City to collect some items and close the couple’s storage unit, as the couple considered extending their trip.
23 August - Brian flies back to Salt Lake City.
25 August – Gabby has a video call with her mother – last known citing of the 22-year-old.
27 August – Gabby and Brian spotted involved in a commotion leaving the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming.
30 August – Last text message sent from Gabby’s phone.
1 September – Brian returns to North Port, Florida, where the couple lived, without Gabby.
11 September – Gabby’s family launch missing person’s investigation.
14 September – Police declare Brian a “person of interest” in the case.
17 September – Brian’s family call investigators to their home, admit Brian has been missing since 14 September.
18 September – North Port Police begin search for Brian at the Carlton Reserve
19 September – FBI announce that a body has been discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, believed to be Gabby.
20 September – FBI search the Laundrie home, now declared a crime scene.
21 September – Petito family attorney confirms that the body found in Wyoming is Gabby. FBI confirm her death to be a homicide.
23 September – FBI issue federal arrest warrant for Brian, related to “activities following the death of Gabby”.
12 October – Teton County Coroner announces Gabby’s cause of death: strangulation.
TikTok journalist compares Brian Laundrie’s social media activity to 2011 mass shooter
“Let’s talk about Brian’s more and more alarming Instagram activity in the days that led to Petito’s death and how we can look at other instances of violence where their social media activity also became erratic and straight up strange,” California-based journalist Danielle Radin said on TikTok.
In a TikTok video, Ms Radin examines Mr Laundrie’s Instagram captions from his posts on 13 August, which she describes as “rants”, and notes their differences from his previous posts which had only brief captions.
“This kind of behaviour can be disturbing when violence happens, like it has here,” she said.
She then proceeds to compare Mr Laundrie’s social media activity prior to Gabby’s disappearance to that of Jared Loughner, who plead guilty to 19 charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona in 2011.
“This is a pattern. Time and time again when we see people commit unthinkable acts of violence. There tends to be a switch in their online and social media presence that gets more and more erratic and angry.”
‘She’s living her dream at 22’: Never-before seen interview with Gabby Petito’s parents
Video footage from 14 September has surfaced of Joseph and Tara Petito – Gabby’s father and stepmother – speaking with WFLA reporter Justin Schecker.
The interview was four days after Gabby had been declared a missing person, and five days before her body was discovered in Wyoming; it was clear that the Petitos were proud of their daughter and eager for her return home.
“She’s living her dream at 22,” Mr Petito said.
Ms Petito added: “I was proud of her ability to be able to travel across the country.
“She was an amazing, amazing artist … I brag to everyone about how amazing of an artist she is. It’s really about trying to find her and bring her home so she can continue that beauty.”
While the couple said that they had their concerns about her travelling the country at such a young age, it was clear that they were proud that she was living her life to the fullest.
“She’s amazing, and we’ve got to do what we can to get her home,” Mr Petito added.
Sisters drive from Minnesota to place banner on Laundrie family lawn
The women drove to North Port, Florida, to place the sign inthe yard, which reads “What if it was Cassie?”
Cassie Laundrie is the sister of missing Brian Laundrie, who has not been seen for a month and for whom police have launched a nationwide search.
Artist speaks of sadness at notoriety for Gabby wings
Diego Jaguart created the angel wings mural that she posed in front of in Old Colorado City, Colorado, and shared with her Instagram followers in October 2019.
“I don’t feel happy because my wings are famous, I feel sad. But this now for me is an honor,” Mr Jaguart told OutThereColorado.com.
Ms Petito’s father, Joseph, shared the photo again on Twitter on 19 September, the day his missing daughter’s remains were found in a remote Wyoming camping area.
And Mr Jaguart added: “This is power for me, they come here and take a photo and feel power, that is my focus. But later it changed
“She looks like an angel. She looks free.”
New Gabby Petito mural goes up in Florida
Artist Adonis Hunter created the mural on the side of his building in New Port Richey, Florida.
It features a picture of Gabby, along with her father’s quote, “She touched the world.”
“I did it for her parents,” said Mr Hunter.
“I have a 20-year-old son. And I can’t imagine anything like that happening. I can’t imagine losing my son like that. It really was a connection with the world.”
Brian Laundrie’s dad install video doorbell at Florida home
With media and protesters still amped outside his home, Chris Laundrie added extra security to his property in North Port, Florida.