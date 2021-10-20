✕ Close Watch live as coroner gives update on Gabby Petito autopsy

The attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s parents has said that Mr Laundrie’s parents are being “tortured” by protesters “in their own home.”

“They are being tortured in their own home by these protesters outside,” Steven Bertolino, was quoted as saying by the Insider.

Gabby Petito’s parents said they want a face to face meeting with Brian Laundrie’s parents so they can ask them why they are continuing to protect their son in the face of mounting evidence that he may have been involved with the woman’s murder.

A man believes his CCTV security cameras may have picked up images of fugitive Mr Laundrie in Florida, a report says.

According to the TMZ website, the images were recorded on the outskirts of the man's property in Dunnellon on 9 October.

Meanwhile, Mr Laundrie’s father, Chris, received court summons for tearing up a protester’s sign. The sign read “What if it was Cassie?” and had been placed on the family’s front lawn.

It appears that police may be permanently scaling back their search for Mr Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve. However, that has not stopped the overall search for Mr Laundrie, including a number of false alarms.

Earlier, a man resembling Brian Laundrie found himself handcuffed by US Marshals. The man looked so similar to Mr Laundrie that he adopted the trial name “Not Brian” to ward off the comparison.