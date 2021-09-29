A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.

Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.

Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.

Campers at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida, believe they may have captured Brian Laundrie walking in the background of a selfie (NBC2)

After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s description.

The Independent did not immediately hear back from the FBI about whether they had confirmed the identity of the individual in the photograph.

Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, said Mr Laundrie and his parents stayed checked out of the campsite on 7 September, but a public information request of park records shows they left the next day.

Marci Newsom told NBC2 she recalled seeing the Laundrie’s red truck, but didn’t speak to the family.

“They kept to themselves. They were there and then they weren’t.”

At the time the Laundries were camping in Pinellas County, Gabby Petito’s parents were desperately trying to contact them to see if they knew where she was.

Ms Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt reported her missing on 11 September, and her remains were found eight days later in Wyoming after a nationwide search.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie visited the Fort De Soto historical Fort in February (Instagram/GabbyPetito)

Duane “Dog” Chapman, known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, told Fox News that he received a tip suggesting that Mr Laundrie and his parents visited the park twice, 1-3 September and 6-8 September.

He added that on the second trip, three people entered the park but only two people left.

“They were registered, went through the gate,” he said. “They’re on camera. They were here.”

Mr Laundrie’s parents have denied any involvement in their son’s disappearance.

Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie visited the Fort De Soto Park in February, posting pictures of their stay there to Instagram and posting a review of the site on a camping app The Dyrt.