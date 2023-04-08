Man confesses to killing friend ‘by accident’ on police bodycam

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The moment that a man confessed to killing a woman “by accident” has been captured on police body-cam.

Brian Mason, 58, turned himself in on 27 March after he allegedly fatally shot 57-year-old Michelle Elliot.

Bodycam footage revealed the moment that Mr Mason walked up to an Ohio officer and recounted the shooting.

“I had an accident last night,” Mr Mason says, on the video. “I was showing an old friend of mine how to use this gun … and it went off and shot her in the chest.”

The incident reportedly happened at the woman’s home in Miami County.

Mr Mason told the police officers that he didn’t know what to do after the incident and had driven for hours. Eventually, he decided to go to the nearest law enforcement department.

Mr Mason also said that he had been living in cars and hotels.

“I’m going to detain you right now based on what you’re telling me,” the officer then told him. “Does this person need help right now, are they deceased or what?”

Brian Mason (WHOTV)

Mr Mason said Ms Elliot, an “old friend,” was already dead.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to the scene found Ms Elliot’s body.

“Upon deputies’ arrival they received no response. Looking through a window, blood was observed in the residence,” Sheriff Dave Duchak said, according to theNew York Post.

“Forced entry was then made at which time an adult female was found deceased in the residence suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.”

Mr Mason has been charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.