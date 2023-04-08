Teen and juvenile arrested after six injured in shooting on ‘senior skip day’

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager and a juvenile have been arrested over a shooting at a South Carolinabeach which left six people injured.

The shots were fired on Friday night after a large group gathered at a beach on Isle of Palms for “senior skip day” - an annual tradition where final-year students avoid classes.

Police announced on Saturday that Shawn Alexander Goods-Martin, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, ABC News reported. Another individual, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was also taken to a juvenile detention centre.

Hundreds of people were seen fleeing the beach in videos of the incident that were quickly posted to social media.

The six injured victims were taken to Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WCIV.

Authorities previously made several arrests on weapon charges but were unable to determine whether those firearms had been used in the shooting. It is unclear whether Mr Goods-Martin used the weapon he carried.

The victims were both teenagers and adults, reported WCBD.

“IOP PD responded to a shooting on the beach behind Sea Cabins. Four individuals were shot and have been transported to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a tweet from local police on Friday.

“Several law-enforcement agencies on the scene to assist with the investigation. Investigation is ongoing.”

Shawn Alexander Goods-Martin, 18, was arrested following shooting at beach party (Isle of Palms PD)

Later, law enforcement added: “Update: IOPPD has several people detained. Still investigating to determine whether they were involved in the shooting.”

The shooting took place near a pier located near to a strip of popular bars and restaurants, according to The Post and Courier.

The Isle of Palms police department has set up a tip line for any information related to the shooting.