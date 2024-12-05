The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The manhunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a shooting in the heart of Manhattan has now entered its second day, with the killer still at large.

With the gunman’s identity unknown and the motive still a mystery, authorities are trying to piece together the killer’s movements that morning – and where he went next.

The suspect, a white male dressed entirely in black, was first allegedly recorded walking outside the Frederick Douglass Houses, a public housing project on the Upper West Side, as early as 5:00 a.m., according to ABC.

He was next spotted on a Starbucks security camera at West 56th Street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan approximately 30 minutes before Thompson’s death on Wednesday morning.

The shooter was then spotted walking alone to the New York Hilton Midtown – where Thomson was scheduled to speak at a conference – about five minutes before the victim arrived, police said.

The alleged killer lay in wait before he opened fire outside the hotel at approximately 6:46 a.m, striking Thompson, 50, in the back and right calf, the NYPD said.

Mapped: The suspect’s movements

After the attack, the suspect crossed the street near the Hilton Hotel and fled through an alleyway before hopping on an electric bike on 55th Street, investigators told CNN.

The gunman headed north on 6th Avenue towards Central Park, where he was last seen at 6:48 a.m.

Video footage, obtained by CBS News, appears to show the suspect cycling out of the park on West 85th Street just before 7 a.m., according to the sources.

Thompson was then rushed to Mount Sinai West hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 7:16 a.m.

Law enforcement officials told CNN the suspect may have taken the subway from the Upper West Side to Midtown earlier that morning with surveillance footage capturing him carrying what appears to be an e-bike battery.

open image in gallery Gunman who allegedly shot dead UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is seen in surveillance footage ( (New York City Police Department via AP) )

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning, with the NYPD offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the killing was “not a random act of violence” but was a “targeted attack.”

Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News her husband received “some threats” threats prior to Wednesday’s shooting.

Detectives told CNN that the gunman’s slow, deliberate movements suggested that he has fired a weapon before and may have been in law enforcement or the military.

open image in gallery UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead in Manhattan on Wednesday ( AP )

Investigators are now honing in a series of clues they hope will help identify the killer including a cryptic message left behind at the scene.

According to police sources to ABC News, the words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” were carved into some of the live rounds and shell casing left outside the Hilton hotel.

The suspect also appeared to drop a water bottle he had purchased from Starbucks and a cellphone in an alleyway when he fled. Investigators hope the items might be able to provide fingerprint or DNA evidence.