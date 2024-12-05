UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson victim of ‘targeted’ shooting, say police

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was the victim of a “targeted” shooting, police have confirmed.

Mr Thompson, 50, was killed on Wednesday morning (4 December) when he was shot outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.

In a press conference, Jessica Tisch, NYPD commissioner, said Mr Thompson was set to speak at an investor meeting when he was gunned down around 6.45am. outside the New York Hilton Midtown by a shooter who fled on a bicycle.

Mr Thompson was taken to a hospital but could not be saved.

Police are still searching for the shooter.