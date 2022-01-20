✕ Close Neighbour of young woman stabbed to death in LA speaks out

The man wanted on suspicion of the murder of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer has been taken into custody in California.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Shawn Laval Smith was arrested by Pasadena police at around 11:50am that morning in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Blvd in Pasadena - roughly 17 miles from the luxury furniture store where Ms Kupfer was found murdered on 13 January.

“We can confirm, Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody,” the department tweeted.

A huge manhunt had been underway to track down Mr Smith, 31, after the LAPD identified him on Tuesday night as the only suspect in the UCLA graduate student’s murder.

Ms Kupfer was alone working in the Croft House store when she was stabbed to death in what is believed to be a random attack. She was found bleeding on the floor by a customer and died at the scene.

Surveillance videos captured the suspect leaving the shop through a back door and then buying a vape pen in a 7-Eleven.

Police said she texted a friend about a customer with a “bad vibe” moments before her killing.