Brianna Kupfer murder: Los Angeles police identify suspected killer as Shawn Laval Smith
Police say suspect is armed and dangerous
Police have identified a man they believe to be the killer of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer.
The Los Angeles Police Department said that the suspect, Shawn Laval Smith, 31, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Kupfer was a UCLA grad student who was stabbed to death last week while working in her job at a furniture store.
More follows
