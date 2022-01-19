Brianna Kupfer murder: Los Angeles police identify suspected killer as Shawn Laval Smith

Police say suspect is armed and dangerous

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 19 January 2022 03:48
<p>Police have released new images of the suspect in the Brianna Kupfer murder inquiry</p>

(LAPD)

Police have identified a man they believe to be the killer of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the suspect, Shawn Laval Smith, 31, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kupfer was a UCLA grad student who was stabbed to death last week while working in her job at a furniture store.

More follows

