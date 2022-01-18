Brianna Kupfer - latest: Hunt for suspect who stabbed UCLA student to death at Los Angeles furniture store
Follow life updates on the search for Kupfer’s killer
A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of stabbing 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer to death at the furniture store where she worked in Los Angeles.
Kupfer, a graduate student at the University of California - Los Angeles, was alone on a shift at the Croft House showroom when 13 January when a masked man walked in and attacked her, police said. She was found bleeding out on the floor by a customer 20 minutes later and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearly a week later the assailant, believed to be a homeless man, is still at large after surveillance video captured leaving the shop through a back door and walking calmly down an alley.
Investigators said Kupfer, who hailed from Pacific Palisades and worked as a design consultant for the high-end retailer, appeared to have been targeted at random.
Her heartbroken father, Todd Kupfer, spoke out about the tragedy on Monday and blamed politicians’ failure to curb surging crime in the city.
Police share new video of suspect
Los Angeles police released surveillance video purportedly showing Kupfer’s killer leaving the store moments after he stabbed her.
A man dressed in a mask and hoodie can be seen calmly strolling down an alley behind the Croft House in Hancock Park on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators released the footage in hopes that the public will help identify the man.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more:
Outpouring of grief in the Hancock Park community over killing of UCLA student
Follow live
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the manhunt for Brianna Kupfer’s killer.
The 24-year-old UCLA grad student was stabbed to death at the furniture store where she worked on 13 January, and the person responsible still has not been apprehended five days later.
Brianna Kupfer: UCLA student stabbed to death at luxury furniture store in LA
Police say Brianna Kupfer, 24, was alone at the store when a homeless man wandered in, killed her, and left
