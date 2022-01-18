Brianna Kupfer: LAPD offer $50,000 reward for information on UCLA student’s killing
Reward offered as manhunt for homeless suspect reaches its fifth day
The LAPD are offering a $50,000 reward for help finding the man who killed UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer.
Ms Kupfer, 24, was attacked and killed while at work at Croft House furniture store in Hancock Park last Thursday afternoon.
Police have said the suspect is a homeless man.
In a statement, the LAPD said: “West Bureau Homicide Detectives are asking the public’s help for information identifying and locating the suspect in a deadly stabbing, which occurred on January 13, 2022 and will announce a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.”
