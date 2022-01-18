Brianna Kupfer: LAPD release new images of suspected killer as reward increases to $250,000
Police reveal Croft House murder victim Ms Kupfer texted a friend to say a customer was ‘giving her a bad vibe’ just before she was killed
The LAPD have released new images of the man suspected of killing UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer and announced a reward for his capture had increased to $250,000.
A $50,000 reward put up by the city of Los Angeles had grown to $250,000 with donations from private groups and individuals, police revealed at a press conference on Tuesday.
Ms Kupfer, 24, was stabbed to death while working alone at Croft House furniture store in the suburb of Hancock Park last Thursday afternoon.
Police also revealed Ms Kupfer texted a friend to say a customer was “giving her a bad vibe” just before her murder.
We’re awaiting @LAPDHQ press conference regarding last Thursday’s murder of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer while she was at work at a Hancock Park furniture store. Here’s a new image of the suspect, $50,000 reward offered @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/ySioifNVdr— Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) January 18, 2022
They revealed the murder weapon was a knife, and that they had unspecified intelligence to suggest the suspect is a homeless man.
LAPD police chief Michael Moore said the suspect visited several businesses on the same neighbourhood where Ms Kupfer was working prior to her death.
Mr Moore said the suspect had a tall, slim stature, was wearing a backpack and facemask, and had a distinctive appearance that would have been noticed by members of the public.
