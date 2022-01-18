Brianna Kupfer: New video of suspect released as police appeal for help finding killer
Outpouring of grief in the Hancock Park community over killing of UCLA student
Police hunting for the killer of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer have released a new video of the suspect.
Police say Ms Kupfer, 24, was working alone at the furniture store Croft House in Hancock Park on Thursday afternoon when a man wandered into the shop, attacked and killed her, and left through a back door.
Newly released video footage shows a masked man wearing a hoodie walking in an alleyway behind the store moments after the killing.
The suspect can be seen walking calmly towards Oakwood Avenue and La Brea Avenue.
LAPD detective Herman Frettlohr told reporters Ms Kupfer had been alone in the store when she was attacked, and her body was discovered by a customer around 2pm on Thursday.
