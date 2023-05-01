Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A newlywed bride was killed and her new husband left in critical condition after a drunk driver slammed into a golf cart they were riding in following their wedding reception.

Samantha Miller, 34, and Aric Hutchinson, 36, were celebrating their wedding at Folly Beach, South Carolina, on Friday. They and two others left their wedding reception in a golf cart and were allegedly rear ended by a speeding drunk driver.

The force of the impact sent the golf cart tumbling, rolling several times across 100 yards. Ms Hutchinson died on the scene.

The driver, Jamie Komoroski, 25, was allegedly driving 65mph in a 25mph zone and was intoxicated when she hit the couple.

She was arrested and charged with three counts of DUI involving great bodily injury or death as well as reckless homicide, according to WYFF4, citing the Charleston County Detention Centre.

Annette Hutchinson, Aric's mother, set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses for her son. He is currently in critical condition following the wreck.

According to the page, he has already undergone one reconstructive surgery and another is planned. He suffered numerous broken bones as well as a brain injury.

Mr Hutchinson's brother-in-law, Ben Garrett, and his nephew Brogan were riding in the cart with the couple during the accident and also suffered serious injuries. Brogan was released from the hospital on Sunday, and is recovering from his injuries, according to the GoFundMe.

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller at their wedding moments before Ms Miller was killed by a drunk driver in South Carolina. Mr Hutchinson was left in critical condition (screengrab/GoFundMe)

Jamie Komoroski, 25, was charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm or death and one count of reckless homicide in the deaths of Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller (Folly Beach Police )

The fundraiser has already raised more than $150,000.

"I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows," Mr Hutchinson's mother wrote on the fundraiser. "Aric has lost the love of his life."

Andrew Gilreath, the director of Folly Beach's Public Safety Department, said the golf cart the couple was driving was legal to be on the road at night, according to the Daily Mail.