Five dead in Texas shooting as armed suspect on the loose
Eight-year-old child the youngest victim of tragic shooting in Cleveland
Five people are dead following a shooting at a home in Texas, police have said.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital in Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.
The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m.
A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.
The youngest victim of the shooting was 8-years-old, and two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.
Authorities are still looking for the suspect who appears to be a Mexican male armed with an AR-15 style rifle.
They said they are looking for a Hispanic male who is approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair, as reported by ABC.
More to follow...