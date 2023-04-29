Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Five dead in Texas shooting as armed suspect on the loose

Eight-year-old child the youngest victim of tragic shooting in Cleveland

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 29 April 2023 12:45

Five people are dead following a shooting at a home in Texas, police have said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital in Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.

The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.

The youngest victim of the shooting was 8-years-old, and two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect who appears to be a Mexican male armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

They said they are looking for a Hispanic male who is approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair, as reported by ABC.

More to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in