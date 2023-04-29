(AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities are on the hunt for a suspect following a deadly shooting at a home in Texas in which five people died, including an eight-year-old.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital in Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.

The shooting, located around 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston, was reported around 10.30pm local time.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.

Two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect who appears to be a Mexican male armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair, as reported by ABC.