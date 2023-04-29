Texas shooting – live: Suspect on the run as five killed at Cleveland home
Eight-year-old identified among victims of deadly shooting
Authorities are on the hunt for a suspect following a deadly shooting at a home in Texas in which five people died, including an eight-year-old.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital in Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.
The shooting, located around 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston, was reported around 10.30pm local time.
A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.
Two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.
What we know about the suspect so far
Authorities are still looking for the suspect who appears to be a Mexican male armed with an AR-15 style rifle.
They said they are looking for a Hispanic male who is approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair, as reported by ABC.
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office also said that the suspect “has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard”.
