Texas shooting – live: Francisco Oropesa’s wife and ‘several’ others arrested over Cleveland neighbor massacre
Texas massacre suspect Francisco Oropesa was found hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday
“Several” more people have been arrested in connection to the Texas mass shooting that left five people dead on Friday, after suspect Francisco Oropesa was tracked down and captured on Tuesday.
Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early on Wednesday morning that fewer than five other individuals had been taken into custody.
One of the individuals has been identified as the suspect’s wife. It is not clear what charges they may face.
The additonal arrests come after Mr Oropesa, 38, was found hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday, after the FBI received a tip-off about his whereabouts.
The accused gunman had been the focus of a dramatic four-day manhunt in the wake of Friday’s shooting which unfolded when his neighbours asked him to stop shooting near their home because a baby was trying to sleep.
He allegedly stormed into his neighbours’ home with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire on people inside.
Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her nine-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18, were all killed in the shooting.
Police release footage of Divimara Nava arraignment
How many mass shootings have there been in 2023?
This year is on track to be no different. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have as of mid-April already been 149 mass shootings in the US — with gun violence claiming lives in every state in the country.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, shootings have already claimed more than 11,000 lives in total in the US in 2023, with more than 6,000 people using a gun to die by suicide. Another 9,000 people have been injured in a shooting so far this year.
Abe Asher reports:
Survivors question why authorities did not arrive sooner
Wilson Garcia, who lost his wife and son in a mass shooting on Friday, said he and his wife called local police multiple times because their neighbor, suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa, would not stop shooting a gun outside.
According to reports, the family called five times.
But police weren’t quick enough to respond, and Mr Oropesa allegedly entered the home and began shooting, killing five people including Mr Garcia’s wife and nine-year-old son.
Ramiro Guzman, another person inside the house, hid in a closet with his wife and infant son calling 911 over and over again, according to NBC News.
He claims a dispatcher told him that a deputy was already at the scene despite there being no officer.
“They would cut off the call. I would call back again,” Mr Guzman said in an interview.
“Then I called my aunt who lives two blocks away to see if they’d answer her. I thought maybe they didn’t believe me and that’s why they didn’t want to help, but maybe they’d believe her.”
Now, the survivors and other neighbors are wondering why the police did not show up quicker.
Francisco Oropesa held on $5m bond
Francisco Oropesa is being held on a $5m bond following his arrest in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old mass shooting suspect is charged with five counts of murder over Friday’s shooting after five victims were killed in the horror attack.
The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her nine-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.
Police investigating how Oropesa bought assault rifle
Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man who was wanted for allegedly shooting five people in the city of Cleveland on Friday, may have illegally bought an assault rifle used in the shootings.
Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said officials are investigating how the 38-year-old was able to obtain such a weapon given the man’s previous brushes with law enforcement, including being deported four times.
The sheriff said he thought the man may have been able to “buy it from somebody else on the street.”
FBI capture Francisco Oropesa
The FBI has released jailhouse photos of Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man accused of fatally shooting five of his neighbours.
Mr Oropesa, who has been charged with five counts of murder, was found by police hiding under laundry in a closet thanks to an anonymous tip, according to officials.
Mystery tipster led authorities to suspect
A mystery tipster led authorities to suspected mass killer Francisco Oropesa, according to authorities.
Officials announced his arrest at a press conference on Tuesday, offering details of how they tracked him down to a home in Cut and Shoot.
Initially, investigators were tracking Mr Oropesa’s cellphone but the device was later found abandoned on Saturday.
FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul said that the bureau received a tip to its tip line at 5.15pm local time on Tuesday.
Officials acted on the tip and also tracked Mr Oropesa’s wife to a home near Cut and Shoot that was linked to one of his family members.
Mr Oropesa was arrested at 6.30pm local time.
“We just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect’s location,” said Agent Paul.
Francisco Oropesa had a cellphone on him and was in contact with people when he was found
Francisco Oropesa had a cellphone on him when he was found hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home in Cut and Shoot, Texas, on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Speaking on Wednesday morning, Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office slammed anyone who helped the suspect while he was on the run – saying that the people the accused mass killer was in contact with had not left the area.
“Anybody that helped this maniac definitely has some kind of issues as far as I’m concerned,” he said, adding that Mr Oropesa “thought he was in a safe spot”.
None of the individuals arrested in connection to the mass shooting were at the home in Cut and Shoot at the time of Mr Oropesa’s arrest, he said.
