“Several” more people have been arrested in connection to the Texas mass shooting that left five people dead on Friday, after suspect Francisco Oropesa was tracked down and captured on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early on Wednesday morning that fewer than five other individuals had been taken into custody.

One of the individuals has been identified as the suspect’s wife. It is not clear what charges they may face.

The additonal arrests come after Mr Oropesa, 38, was found hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday, after the FBI received a tip-off about his whereabouts.

The accused gunman had been the focus of a dramatic four-day manhunt in the wake of Friday’s shooting which unfolded when his neighbours asked him to stop shooting near their home because a baby was trying to sleep.

He allegedly stormed into his neighbours’ home with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire on people inside.

Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her nine-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18, were all killed in the shooting.