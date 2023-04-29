✕ Close 5 killed, including 8-year-old in San Jacinto County, shooter at large

Authorities are on the hunt for a suspect following a deadly shooting at a home in Texas in which five people died, including an eight-year-old.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital in Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early on Saturday. The deceased, who ranged in age from eight to early forties, were from Honduras.

The gunman, described as a 39-year-old man from Mexico by authorities, shot his neighbours with an AR-15 style rifle after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting, located around 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston, was reported around 10.30pm local time. Two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, is believed to have fled the country, the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday morning.

He is described as a Hispanic male who is approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair, as reported by ABC.