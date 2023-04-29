Texas shooting – live: Police hunt killer with AR-15 as child among five shot dead in neighbour noise row
Authorities are on the hunt for a suspect following a deadly shooting at a home in Texas in which five people died, including an eight-year-old.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital in Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early on Saturday. The deceased, who ranged in age from eight to early forties, were from Honduras.
The shooting, located around 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston, was reported around 10.30pm local time. Two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.
The suspect, who has yet to be identified, is believed to have fled the country, the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday morning.
The youngest victim of the shooting was eight years old. Two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.
“The Honduran ladies that were laying over these children were doing it in such an effort as to protect the child,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.
Authorities have said that a following member walked up to the fence and requested the gunman stopped shooting rounds in his own backyard. The suspect then allegedly responded that it was his property and the violence unfolded.
One of the survivors reportedly caught the moment the suspect walked into the house with the rifle on video.
The deceased, who ranged in age from eight to early forties, were from Honduras. Three surviving victims were transported to the hospital, and two other witnesses at the scene were evaluated by first responders and released.
“Montgomery County SWAT arrived to assist and cleared several properties adjacent to the crime scene and determined that the shooter had fled the county,” the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Saturday morning.
The suspect has not been identified. A judge has issued an arrest warrant and a $5m bond.
The San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Saturday morning that night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a harassment complaint.
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office also said that the suspect “has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard”.
Authorities are still looking for the suspect who appears to be a Mexican male armed with an AR-15 style rifle.
