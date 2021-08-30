Video shows robber escaping from Bronx barbershop with loot worth at least £20,000

A man caught on video robbing a barbershop and leaving with items worth £20,000 in New York city’s Bronx borough is wanted by the city’s police.

A video of the crime, captured on CCTV inside the barbershop located on East 183rd street, was shared by the New York police department, according to some reports.

The video shows the suspect entering the barbershop and walking up to the barber, who was attending to a customer. The suspect then pulls out a gun from the waistband of his shorts and apparently threatens him.

The suspect managed to rob four gold chains, a Rolex watch, a ring, a gold bracelet, two cell phones and $700 (£508) in cash from the shop, said police. The total value of the items was said to be worth around US $28,500 (at least £20,000), according to one report.

He is then seen apparently threatening the barber again before leaving. The crime was said to have taken place last week.

The unmasked man was seen in the video wearing a white t-shirt, beige shorts with a black baseball cap and black sneakers. He is estimated to be between 30 and 35 years of age, said police.

This is the second such incident in the last three months. In June, one man was killed by a barber in Illinois allegedly over an unpaid haircut. The accused fired a single shot into the customer’s chest shortly after an argument over not paying for the haircut. The man was declared dead in hospital.