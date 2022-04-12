New York remains in an “active shooter situation” as police continued a manhunt for the gunman who opened fire and detonated explosive devices on a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

He was described as a black male, wearing a gas mask, a green “construction style” vest over a grey hoodie, and carrying a book bag. He has a “heavy build” at 1.65m (5ft5in) and 81 kgs (180 pounds).

At least 16 people were injured - eight of them shot - in the attack at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.

“The incident is still unfolding”, said John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism.

Investigators do not have an identity on the suspect or know his whereabouts, with Governor Kathy Hochul warning New Yorkers the shooter was “still on the loose”.

“This person is dangerous”, she said.

NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was “not being investigated as an act of terrorism” before later saying she was “not ruling anything out” when pressed by reporters.

“We do not know the motive,” she said.

“As the train was pulling into the station, the subject put on a gas mask, then he opened a canister that was in his bag and then the car filled with smoke. After that he began shooting,” she added.

The “active police incident” was declared after the shooting, with the NYPD warning people to avoid the area of 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue from 20th to 40th Street.

The FDNY was called to reports of smoke at the station and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds at about 8.30 am local time.

Authorities investigated reports of “undetonated devices”, but by 10 am the NYPD said there were no active explosive devices on the scene.

Dramatic footage posted online showed terrified commuters running away from a subway carriage filled with smoke following the attack. Some lay on the ground suffering from gunshots, shrapnel smoke inhalation and “panic” as people attempted to flee.

Sources said the masked man threw a device in the air before opening fire at the 36th Street station, where the D, N and R lines run through the southwestern edge of Brooklyn overlooking the southern tip of Manhattan.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said the lines would be disrupted as authorities searched for the suspected shooter. The B, F and Q lines also suffered “major delays”.